Teams coming off wild-card comebacks will meet in the 2026 NFL divisional round as the Los Angeles Rams visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday. This matchup will complete the final four teams of the 2026 NFL playoffs. L.A. (12-5) defeated Carolina, 34-31, last Saturday via a game-winning touchdown pass with 38 seconds remaining. Chicago (11-6) overcame an 18-point deficit to knock off Green Bay, 31-27, on Saturday. The teams have split their prior two postseason meetings, with the home team winning each game.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. The Bears prevailed, 24-18, in their last matchup back in 2024. Los Angeles is the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Rams odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is 48.5, giving this the highest total of the NFL divisional round despite freezing temperatures and double-digit winds expected. Before making any Rams vs. Bears picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters the divisional round of the 2026 NFL playoffs on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Here are the NFL odds and betting trends Rams vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Rams spread Los Angeles -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bears vs. Rams over/under 48.5 points Bears vs. Rams money line Rams -198, Bears +164

Why the Rams can cover

With the MVP favorite in Matthew Stafford, who led the NFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, the Rams have the No. 1 offense in both points scored and total yards. With that type of potency, no team has more against-the-spread victories than Los Angeles' 12 this season, while the Bears are just 2-7 ATS over their last nine divisional round playoff games. The L.A. offense sometimes overshadows the other side of the ball, which is elite in itself. No team has allowed fewer rushing scores than Los Angeles, which also finds itself in the top 10 in interceptions, sacks and passer rating allowed. That defense contrasts with what Chicago offers as the Bears rank 29th in total defense and allowed 6.0 yards per play in the regular season, which was the third-most in the NFL.

Why the Bears can cover

The Windy City has certainly provided a home-field advantage for the Bears who are 8-2 both straight-up and ATS over their last 10 home games versus the Rams. This season, the team is 11-4-1 ATS over its last 16 games, while the Rams are the only team playing this weekend that lost versus the spread in the Wild Card Round. The Rams have lost against the line in three of their last four road games, and Chicago's highly efficient offense can exploit Los Angeles' suddenly leaky defense. No team has committed fewer turnovers than the Bears, who also possess top-10 rankings in both points scored and yards gained, while the Rams have given up an average of 30 points over their last five contests.

SportsLine's model has simulated Bears vs. Rams 10,000 times and is going Over on the total, projecting 52 combined points.

The model projects one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.