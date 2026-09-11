The Chicago Bears are taking care of bell cow running back D'Andre Swift before their Week 1 matchup at the Carolina Panthers. Chicago and Swift have agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension with $27.5 million guaranteed, per ESPN.

Swift was set to enter this season in the final year of his three-year, $24 million contract that he signed in 2024. Instead, he'll now be in Chicago for the next four seasons, including the upcoming 2026 campaign.

D'Andre Swift CHI • RB • #4 Att 223 Yds 1087 TD 9 FL 2 View Profile

Swift produced career highs in rushing yards (1,087), rushing touchdowns (9), rushing yards per game (67.9), scrimmage yards (1,386) and scrimmage touchdowns (10) in 2025, the first season under Bears coach Ben Johnson. Despite this new deal being Swift's third NFL contract, he still has plenty of prime years left at 27. That means Chicago now has its backfield of quarterback Caleb Williams and Swift in place for the foreseeable future.