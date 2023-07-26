On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet reached an extension agreement. The four-year, $50 million includes $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in first-year payment, according to ESPN.

The agreement puts the 24-year-old in the top 10 for highest paid tight ends at $12.5 million per year.

The 2020 second-round pick had 50 receptions for 540 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories. His seven trips to the end zone was a career high. His career total now stands at 138 receptions for 1,399 yards and nine touchdowns.

Even in a year where the Bears were not as pass heavy, Kmet established himself as a reliable member of the offense and someone quarterback Justin Fields could go to.

Fields plans to have a big year, saying he plans on throwing for over 4,000 yards in 2023, which would likely mean a lot of recieivng yards for Kmet.

Chicago struggled last season, ending the season at 3-14 and last in the NFC South. Kmet's impact, with another year under his belt with Fields, could be one piece of the Bears turning the team around this year.