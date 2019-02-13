Bears receiver makes fun of division rival Lions on Twitter before deleting post

Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel learned a very important lesson about social media this week: you can never really ever delete anything from Twitter, especially if you're famous.

After a report came out on Monday that the Bears would be playing the Lions on Thanksgiving for the second straight year, Gabriel tweeted out that he was excited about the game because it represented an easy win for the Bears. After sending out the tweet, someone must have let Gabriel know that calling another team an "easy win" isn't a great idea, because the Bears receiver quickly deleted the tweet.

Of course, this is the internet we're talking about, where it's nearly impossible to delete anything, which is why we still have a copy of Gabriel's tweet below (via Reddit). So Taylor, should Bears fans be worried about that potential Thanksgiving game in Detroit this year?

Taylor Gabriel views the Lions as an "Easy W" Twitter

As you can imagine, Lions players were not thrilled with being called an "Easy W" and several of them took to Twitter to respond to Gabriel.

The most vocal Lions player was cornerback Quandre Diggs who now seems extremely excited about getting Gabriel on the field next season.

Quandre Diggs is looking forward to facing Taylor Gabriel in 2019. Twitter

Lions Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay also responded to Gabriel's tweet.

So it’s go be a easy W huh @TGdadon1 😂 — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) February 12, 2019

On one hand, it makes sense that Gabriel seems confident about beating the Lions next season. Not only did the Bears sweep the series in 2018, but Gabriel caught seven passes for 49 yards during a 23-16 win on Thanksgiving Day.

On the other hand, players in Chicago probably shouldn't be talking any trash just yet and that's because the Lions have dominated the series over the past few years. Since 2013, the Lions are 9-3 against the Bears, although Gabriel wasn't on the team for any of those nine losses.

With the 2019 NFL season still seven months away, this will probably be the first of many Twitter beefs that we see this offseason, so buckle up and get ready.