Bears receiver makes fun of division rival Lions on Twitter before deleting post
This trash-talking Tweet didn't last very long before Taylor Gabriel deleted it
Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel learned a very important lesson about social media this week: you can never really ever delete anything from Twitter, especially if you're famous.
After a report came out on Monday that the Bears would be playing the Lions on Thanksgiving for the second straight year, Gabriel tweeted out that he was excited about the game because it represented an easy win for the Bears. After sending out the tweet, someone must have let Gabriel know that calling another team an "easy win" isn't a great idea, because the Bears receiver quickly deleted the tweet.
Of course, this is the internet we're talking about, where it's nearly impossible to delete anything, which is why we still have a copy of Gabriel's tweet below (via Reddit). So Taylor, should Bears fans be worried about that potential Thanksgiving game in Detroit this year?
As you can imagine, Lions players were not thrilled with being called an "Easy W" and several of them took to Twitter to respond to Gabriel.
The most vocal Lions player was cornerback Quandre Diggs who now seems extremely excited about getting Gabriel on the field next season.
Lions Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay also responded to Gabriel's tweet.
On one hand, it makes sense that Gabriel seems confident about beating the Lions next season. Not only did the Bears sweep the series in 2018, but Gabriel caught seven passes for 49 yards during a 23-16 win on Thanksgiving Day.
On the other hand, players in Chicago probably shouldn't be talking any trash just yet and that's because the Lions have dominated the series over the past few years. Since 2013, the Lions are 9-3 against the Bears, although Gabriel wasn't on the team for any of those nine losses.
With the 2019 NFL season still seven months away, this will probably be the first of many Twitter beefs that we see this offseason, so buckle up and get ready.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Flacco trade affects 2019 QB market
With Flacco headed to Denver, we forecast what awaits Case Keenum, Nick Foles and other big...
-
Denver Super Bowl odds worse with Flacco
Apparently, oddsmakers don't think the Joe Flacco is elite
-
Guide to the non-NFL football leagues
Losing track of the new leagues? We've got you covered with details on every single one of...
-
Flacco trade ramifications for Keenum
Case Keenum probably isn't going to be in Denver much longer
-
Agent's Take: Kyler Murray's NFL payday
If Murray is a first-round pick, even if he isn't taken until No. 32, he'll have made the right...
-
Young stars key to Yee's new league
Pacific Pro Football aims to open its door in the summer of 2020