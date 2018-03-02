Bears reportedly among teams interested in trading for Dolphins' Jarvis Landry

A week after the Dolphins used the franchise tag on Jarvis Landry the team has given the Pro Bowl wide receiver permission to seek a trade, reports the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. This isn't a surprising development given that Landry, who had a career-best 112 receptions last season but averaged a paltry 8.8 yards per reception, will be due $16.2 million in 2018 under the franchise tag. That would rank No. 4 among all NFL wide receivers, which is lofty territory for someone who ranked 59th in total value among pass catchers last season.

But that doesn't mean Landry doesn't have value or won't draw interest from other teams.

Which brings us to the Bears. That offense ranked 28th a season ago (29th in passing, 14th in rushing) and one of their biggest liabilities was at wide receiver. It didn't help that Kevin White (a 2016 first-rounder) and Cameron Meredith (2015 undrafted free agent who had 888 receiving yards in 2016) combined to play in just one game last season because of injuries, but help could be on the way; Jackson reports that Chicago is among the teams that have emerged as a possible landing spot for Landry and the wideout is open to making a trade happen.

Landry isn't a deep threat but with White and Meredith returning he wouldn't need to be in Chicago, where first-year coach Matt Nagy will revamp a tepid Bears offense. Instead, Landry can do what he does best: Dominate out of the slot and become a security blanket for a young, promising quarterback.

The Bears have the salary-cap space to land Landry, who is reportedly looking for a four-year, $58 million deal, though it's unclear what the Dolphins will be looking for to consummate any trade.

In related news, finding playmaking wide receivers appears to be at the top of the Bears' offseason to-do list; Chiefs general manager Brett Veach wouldn't be surprised if soon-to-be free agent Albert Wilson ends up in the Windy City with Nagy, who was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator the last two seasons.

"Well, Matt's in Chicago, so he knows all about him," Veach said, via PFT. "When teams watch Albert, they'll understand how valuable he is. We certainly feel the same way. We'd be super excited to get him back, but we know we have to go through the process here."

Wilson, who had 42 receptions for 554 yards last season, ranked eighth in value per play among all wideouts, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.