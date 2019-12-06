Bears reportedly fear Roquan Smith suffered torn pectoral muscle in win over Cowboys

The Chicago Bears fear that star linebacker Roquan Smith suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Thursday Night Football's 31-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The injury would likely prove to be season-ending. Smith suffered the injury on Dallas' first offensive possession when the linebacker attempted to make a tackle on running back Ezekiel Elliott at the goal line. He did not return to the game.

Head coach Matt Nagy was not optimistic about Smith's immediate future.

"He has a pec. We'll get more details here in the next couple days, doesn't look real good for him," Nagy said, via ESPN.

The Georgia product was replaced by sixth year linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis. The Bears were already without starting linebacker Danny Trevathan, who suffered an elbow injury in Week 10 against the Lions but has not yet been added to the Injured Reserve.

The loss would be a devastating development for the defense.

"It could be a big loss. The way that Roquan has been playing the last couple of weeks, he's been flying around and making plays. You just love that confidence that he's bringing to the defense. The depth that [the front office] has created on their roster allows guys like Kevin Pierre-Louis to step up and make plays. You feel bad for Roquan, but we know we have guys that can fill in. It's a good thing to have that depth," Nagy said.

Smith, the No. 8 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, has yet to miss a game in his young career. He has recorded 101 tackles, two sacks, two pass deflections and an interception this season for the 7-6 Bears. The 22 year old was named to the Pro Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team last season.

Chicago is sitting 2.5 games back of the Packers for the NFC North lead pending the outcome of Week 14. The only realistic playoff opening is the second Wildcard spot, which is currently possessed by the 8-4 Vikings. The team has remaining games against the Packers, Chiefs and Vikings.