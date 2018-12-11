Bears reportedly lose important defensive player to a broken foot, timeline for return unclear

Just when the Bears established themselves as a legit Super Bowl contender with a dominant showing against the Rams, they've suffered what could be a season-changing loss. The Bears might be without slot cornerback Bryce Callahan as they look to wrap up the NFC North and embark upon a deep playoff run.

During their win over the Rams on Sunday night, Callahan left with a foot injury. On Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Callahan broke his foot.

News of Callahan's injury first tweeted by @EliteIcons, which was having him for an autograph signing that's since been canceled. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 11, 2018

Callahan might not command the kind of attention that Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Jackson, Kyle Fuller, Danny Trevathan, and Roquan Smith rightfully get, but he's an important piece of the Bears' top-ranked defense that leads the league in takeaways with 34 -- six more than the next-closest team. While Fuller and Prince Amukamara man the sidelines as the Bears' top two cornerbacks, Callahan is tasked with shutting down the slot. In a league dominated by three-receiver sets, Callahan's role is just as important as Fuller's and Amukamara's.

Callahan has quietly been one of the league's best slot cornerbacks over the past two seasons. He's an excellent blitzer, evidenced by his two sacks this season. In coverage, he's a terror.

Bryce Callahan's slot coverage statistics in 2017 👀 pic.twitter.com/LT1O0JArhM — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 21, 2018 Covering the slot for #Bears, Callahan is @PFF’s No. 8 cover corner out of 114 qualifiers. Really big loss. Career special teamer Sherick McManis will likely take over there after filling in after the injury Sunday night. https://t.co/LL0PlcocNV — Nick Mensio (@NickMensio) December 11, 2018

He's a big reason why the Bears' defense has no real weaknesses. They're dominant up front with Mack, Hicks, and Eddie Goldman. Their inside linebackers, Trevathan and Smith, are tremendous. And their secondary features three top cornerbacks and two elite safeties in Jackson and Adrian Amos. Without Callahan, the Bears will finally be exploitable in one area.

A timetable for his injury hasn't emerged, so perhaps there's a chance he could return during the playoffs. The Bears can clinch the NFC North with a win over the Packers on Sunday, so they can probably survive without Callahan for a few weeks. But if he misses the playoffs, he'll be difficult for the Bears to adequately replace against top competition.

In the long-term, the injury could be a blow for Callahan, who is set to enter free agency. There's no doubt the Bears will want to bring him back after helping him rise from an undrafted free agent to an important cog on the league's best defense. But Callahan should garner interest on the open market. It's a three-cornerback, three-receiver league. And Callahan is one of the best cover corners in football.