Bears reportedly sign defensive lineman Brent Urban after being released two days earlier
It didn't take long for Urban to find a new NFL home
With defensive tackle Akiem Hicks now on injured reserve, the Chicago Bears are adding some talent to their defensive line. According to CAA Football, the Bears are signing defensive lineman Brent Urban, who was just released by the Tennessee Titans this past weekend. The Titans signed him this past April after he put up career numbers with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. In all, he recorded 27 combined tackles, two passes defensed and half a sack.
Urban spent his first five seasons with the Ravens and recorded 52 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks and five passes defensed during his time in Baltimore. His career got off to a slow start due to injuries, but he did block a potential game-winning field goal in his very first NFL game against the Cleveland Browns in 2015.
Urban's 6-foot-7, 300-pound frame makes him an appealing prospect to have on the defensive line. While he is considered more of a defensive end, the Bears could try him out on the inside since Hicks will be out for the next seven weeks with an elbow injury.
The Titans had Urban active for just four games this season, and he failed to record a single tackle. He didn't get much playing time, as the Titans' starters on the defensive line were settled. With first-round pick Jeffery Simmons being promoted to the active roster, that position group just became more crowded.
