Bears reportedly signing former Packers, Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix after losing Adrian Amos

After losing starting safety Adrian Amos to their division rivals in Green Bay, the Bears have responded by filling Amos' position with a former first-round pick of the Packers.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Bears are signing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. Garafolo reported that Clinton-Dix turned down more money elsewhere to join the Bears.

Instead of teaming up with former Alabama safety Landon Collins in Washington, former Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will join forces with former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson. Related: That Alabama must be pretty good at football.

So Ha Ha chose Eddie Jackson over Landon Collins in the Alabama safety-off https://t.co/fWBjOmFsiI — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) March 14, 2019

It's a nice signing for the Bears at a relatively cheap cost. The Bears needed another safety to pair with 2018 First Team All-Pro selection Eddie Jackson after watching the Packers poach Amos away from them with a reported four-year, $37 million deal. Clinton-Dix isn't the same kind of safety as Amos -- he's more similar to Jackson than Amos, if anything -- and he's not as good of a safety, but he is costing the Bears significantly less money.

And he's pretty good too. In his five-year career, most of which he spent with the Packers before they traded him to the Redskins midway through this past season, he's never missed a game and racked up 14 interceptions. Amos is much more of a thumper than a playmaker -- only three interceptions in four seasons -- while Clinton-Dix is more of a playmaker than a thumper. The Bears certainly know this. Three of his 14 career interceptions have come against the Bears.

The Bears were never likely to be able to afford Amos in a market that has been remarkably kind to safeties. But they did well to replace him with a cheap signing that also holds upside. And Clinton-Dix now gets to join the league's best defense, play for a Super Bowl contender, and face the team that traded him away.