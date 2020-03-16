Bears reportedly talking with Teddy Bridgewater, and initial numbers could indicate they'd want him to start
The Bears are reportedly interested in adding another quarterback this offseason
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace told reporters following the 2019 season that they felt confident moving forward with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as the starter in 2020, but that doesn't mean the Bears aren't looking to add another quarterback. The Tennessee Titans traded for Ryan Tannehill to light a fire under Marcus Mariota last season. When Mariota couldn't improve his play, Tannehill stepped in and won the 2019 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year and took the Titans to the AFC Championship game. This year, the Bears are looking to do something similar at the quarterback position.
While reports earlier this month indicated the Bears were likely targeting players like Andy Dalton and Case Keenum, according to Pro Football Talk, talks are underway between the Bears and former New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Mike Florio reports that the initial numbers floating around are something in the range of $21 million -- which could indicate Bridgewater would be the starter in Chicago -- but that may be something still yet to be determined.
The 25-year-old Trubisky earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2018, when he helped lead the Bears to a 12-4 finish and playoff run while throwing 24 touchdowns and rushing for another three. His numbers took a stark dip in his second season under coach Matt Nagy, however, as Chicago fell to 8-8 and out of the postseason. Trubisky ended the year with just 17 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions and didn't exactly pass the eye test along the way.
Bridgewater may be the most underrated quarterback in this loaded free agency class. The 27-year-old stepped in for an injured Drew Brees after Week 2 and won five straight games for the Saints -- including one in Chicago. In that 36-25 win over the Bears back in October, Bridgewater passed for 281 yards and two touchdowns. In nine total games last year, Bridgewater passed for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Bridgewater has served as Brees' backup for the past two seasons after he suffered a devastating knee injury with the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2016 season. While there were initially concerns if Bridgewater would ever be healthy enough to serve as a full-time starter again, he has put those worries to bed over the past two seasons.
