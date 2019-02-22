Bears reportedly to cut ties with kicker Cody Parkey in move that will cost them millions

Less than one year after signing Cody Parkey, the Bears have apparently had enough of him.

According to NFL.com, the team has decided to cut ties with Parkey in a move that will become official on March 13. Parkey was arguably the biggest free-agent signing among kickers in 2018, but he definitely didn't pan out for the Bears.

Not only did Parkey miss a total of 10 kicks (seven field goals, three extra points) during a disastrous regular season, but he finished with the third worst field goal percentage in the NFL (23 of 30, 76.7 percent). Of course, the missed kick that fans in Chicago will remember the most is the one that took place during the Bears' 16-15 wild-card loss against the Eagles.

With just under 10 seconds to play, Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal attempt after the ball was tipped by Philadelphia's Treyvon Hester. The flailing ball hit off the the left upright and the crossbar before bouncing out.

Although there's a chance the Bears might have been willing to hold on to Parkey after his rough season, those chances basically flew out the window after the kicker decided to make an appearance on the "Today" show in the days following his playoff miss. Bears coach Matt Nagy definitely wasn't thrilled with Parkey's decision to go on national television.

"We always talk about a 'we' and not a 'me' thing," Nagy said in January. "We always talk as a team, we win as a team, we lose as a team. You know, I just, I didn't necessarily think that that was too much of a 'we' thing. Again, I didn't think it was a 'we' thing."

The decision to cut Parkey isn't going to come cheap, which tells you how eager the Bears were to get rid of him. Back in March, the Bears signed Parkey to a four-year, $15 million deal that included $9 million in guaranteed money, which means Parkey is going to make $9 million from the Bears for one season of work. Due to the guarantees in Parkey's contract, the Bears will be taking a salary cap hit of $5.2 million in 2019, even though Parkey won't be on the team.

When he officially gets released, Parkey will be joining a crowded free agency field at kicker that includes Stephen Gostkowski and Robbie Gould. For more on the kickers who are slated to be available on March 13, be sure to click here.