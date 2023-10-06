This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🐻 Good morning to everyone but especially ...

THE CHICAGO BEARS

Bears fans had seen this before. Four days earlier, in fact: Huge first-half lead, huge second-half collapse, gut-wrenching loss.

Except that third part didn't happen. Chicago snapped its franchise-record 14-game losing streak with a revitalizing, resounding 40-20 win over the Commanders.

Justin Fields and D.J. Moore shredded Washington's defense: Fields threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns with 230 yards and three touchdowns going to Moore.

and shredded Washington's defense: Fields threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns with 230 yards and three touchdowns going to Moore. Moore's 230 yards receiving are second-most ever by a Bears player. His 531 yards receiving this season are second-most through five games in franchise history and more than any Bears wideout had all of last year .

. Here's the game in one play: After Washington crept to within 30-20, the Bears faced third-and-2. Fields ripped a throw to Moore, the ball brushing Kendall Fuller 's fingertips. Moore turned and had nothing but green grass, running 56 yards for the game-sealing score.

's fingertips. Moore turned and had nothing but green grass, running 56 yards for the game-sealing score. Defensively, the Bears racked up five sacks on Sam Howell -- they had two all season entering the game -- and snapped their 14-game streak of allowing at least 25 points. Howell, meanwhile, is on pace to take nearly 100 sacks this season; the all-time record is 76.

This is what Bears fans have begged to see: Fields aggressive and confident with a true No. 1 WR leading the way, and big plays through the air balancing a strong ground game (178 yards). Carrying it forward is the key, but for now (at long last), the Bears are back in the win column.

👍 Honorable mentions

😞 And not such a good morning for ...

THE WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

If you expected much different from the Commanders, you haven't paid close enough to the wretched recent history of the franchise in these scenarios. Prime time home game they should have a good chance to win? Check. New quarterback that supposedly could be "the guy?" Check.

Absolute disaster? Check.

There are a litany of atrocious stats I could run through, but I'll hold off. I have watched this team since before I could walk or talk. Seriously. My parents would plop baby me in front of the television, and I'd watch. This loss ranks up there with -- surprise -- last year's prime time loss to the Giants, a crucial late-season game coming off a bye. Or the 2017 finale when Washington had a win-and-in game against the Giants' backups ... and lost in Kirk Cousins' final game with the team. Or the 2010 Monday night contest where they trailed 28-0 to the Eagles at the end of the first quarter and ended up allowing 59 points. The list goes on.

When I took this job, I promised to both celebrate with and commiserate with my readers. Washington fans: The owner, team name and quarterback may have changed, but this remains the same ol' team. Heck, even Magic Johnson, part of the new ownership group, ripped the team for "no intensity or fire."

Another night of the visiting teams' chants ringing through a half-empty stadium by game's end? Check ... mate.

👍 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 Hall of Famer, Bears legend Dick Butkus dies at 80



Dick Butkus, the iconic Bears linebacker and one of the NFL's greatest players, died Thursday at 80 years old.

Butkus had a magnificent college career Illinois ; the award for the nation's best linebacker is named after him.

; the award for the nation's best linebacker is named after him. Over nine NFL seasons from 1965-73, Butkus racked up eight Pro Bowls, five first-team All-Pro selections and spots on the Hall of Fame's All-1960s and All-1970s teams. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979.

In 1994, the Bears retired Butkus' No. 51, and in 2004, he was part of a statue unveiled outside Soldier Field. In 2019, he was named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.



In a statement, commissioner Roger Goodell said Butkus was a "fierce and passionate competitor who helped define the linebacker position as one of the NFL's all-time greats" adding "we also remember Dick as a long-time advocate for former players, and players at all levels of the game."

Butkus is No. 9 in our top 25 players of all-time.

🏈 NFL Week 5 picks: Huge NFC battle between Cowboys, 49ers looms

Last week, I proclaimed Dolphins-Bills as game of the week, and Buffalo made a statement with a 48-20 romp. This week, we're flipping over to the NFC for a heavyweight battle as the 49ers host the Cowboys on Sunday night. The two iconic franchises engaged in memorable playoff battles in the 1980s and 1990s, and that's been renewed recently with San Francisco eliminating Dallas each of the last two postseasons. Fittingly, the all-time series is tied, 19-19-1.

They could be on another collision course: The Cowboys (+83) and 49ers (+67) rank second and third, respectively, in point differential this season behind the Bills. So, who wins this time?

John Breech says ...

Breech: "We are four weeks into the NFL season and no one has figured out how to stop the 49ers offense yet. ... Of course, if anyone can hold them to under 30 points, it's the Cowboys, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Not only that, but the Cowboys also have Dan Quinn, who is the one defensive coordinator you want to have when you're facing a Kyle Shanahan offense. The pick: Cowboys 27-24 over 49ers"

Here are our experts' picks:

Pete Prisco | Will Brinson | John Breech | Jordan Dajani | Tyler Sullivan

🏈 College football Week 6 picks and previews: Red River Rivalry

For the final time as Big 12 institutions, No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas meet in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl.

The Longhorns dismantled the Sooners last year, 49-0; however, since 2000, Oklahoma owns an 8-1 advantage when both teams are ranked in the top dozen.

Dean Straka ranked the five best Oklahoma-Texas games of the Big 12 era, and I think this final one could make a late entry. What does Tom Fornelli -- the guy I trust -- think, though? Here's his best bet in The Six Pack:

Fornelli: "I've learned some valuable lessons, too. The biggest is that no matter what the numbers say is most likely to happen, you can't take anything for granted in this game. ... Both teams are off to a fantastic start, but when I look at my numbers, everything pushes me in Texas' direction -- even if it's not a decided advantage. But again, expect the unexpected in this rivalry. The good news is there is one thing we can almost always count on when these teams meet: Points. Pick: Over 60 (-110)"

That's one of three top 25 contests this week:

No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville ( preview

( No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia ( preview

As for Oklahoma and Texas' next conference, Barrett Sallee has SEC picks; Will Backus has value plays across the country.

⚾ MLB divisional round preview, picks



All four Wild Card Series ended in sweeps. I can assure you that won't happen again. The divisional round opens tomorrow, and the matchups are absolutely loaded:

Orioles vs. Rangers

Astros vs. Twins

Braves vs. Phillies

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Here's the schedule/TV info, the odds and the bracket.

There are storylines galore in each series: Baltimore's homegrown squad against Texas' free agent-heavy one, Carlos Correa against his former team and Los Angeles -- long the rulers of the NL West -- against an up-and-coming division foe. To me, though, they all pale in comparison to Atlanta-Philadelphia. The Braves had the best record in baseball and are World Series favorites, but the Phillies made the World Series last year, beating the Braves in this round along the way.

Our experts' picks are in, and Mike Axisa says ...

Axisa: "My head says the Braves on talent and my heart says the Phillies on vibes. I'm going with my head and saying the Braves, though I expect this to be the most competitive and captivating series of this round, and maybe of the entire postseason. I think Atlanta's lineup is just too deep and power-laden. Home runs win in October and no team hits home runs like Atlanta. Pick: Braves in 5"

🏀 WNBA Finals preview: Matchup we were expecting all along is here

They've been on a collision course since the offseason. Now, it's here: The Liberty and Aces meet in the WNBA Finals, with the star-studded series beginning Sunday. MVP Breanna Stewart vs. runner-up A'ja Wilson is the headliner, but there's a ton of talent up and down these rosters. Jack Maloney has you covered with ...

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

🏈 Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit, 8 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Saturday

🏈 No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas, Noon on ABC

🏈 No. 23 LSU at No. 21 Missouri, Noon on ESPN

⚾ Rangers at Orioles, 1 p.m. on FS1

🏈 No. 11 Alabama at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

⚾ Twins at Astros, 4:45 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Phillies at Braves, 6 p.m. on TBS

🏈 No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 9:20 p.m. on TBS

Sunday

🏈 Jaguars at Bills, 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

🏈 Ravens at Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

🏀 Liberty at Aces, 3 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Rangers at Orioles, 4 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Eagles at Rams, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Chiefs at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

⚾ Twins at Astros, 8 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Cowboys at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC