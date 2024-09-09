The Chicago Bears' offensive performance in Week 1 wasn't as explosive as the team had hoped and now they might be down a pass catcher. Head coach Matt Eberflus said rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze will undergo an MRI on his knee on Monday after appearing to injure the area during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Eberflus said he is hoping the test doesn't reveal any severe issue, but is unsure how serious the No. 9 overall pick's injury is. The head coach believes the injury occurred while the 22-year-old was blocking.

"[The concern is] Rome's knee. So we will have to see where that is, and he's getting an MRI today, and we will see where it goes from there. Hopefully, he will be fine," Eberflus said, via NBC Sports.

If Odunze is sidelined for some time, wide receivers DeAndre Carter and Tyler Scott will be two options to fill that gap.

Odunze had one catch for 11 yards on four targets during the team's 24-17 win.

DJ Moore and Keenan Allen both left the game and went into the medical tent during the Week 1 matchup, but they were able to return to complete the game.

Eberflus said he is not worried about the status of his other star wide receivers, saying, "The only real concern we have is Rome."

The Bears had fewer total yards, passing yards, rushing yards, yards per play and first downs than the Titans, but still managed to pull off the win. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had just 93 yards, going 14 of 29 with no touchdowns and no interceptions. D'Andre Swift led the team in rushing with 30 yards on 10 carries and D.J. Moore had 36 receiving yards on five receptions, the most of any Bear yesterday.

The Bears head to Houston in Week 2 to face the Texans, who defeated the Indianapolis Colts 29-27 in Week 1.