The 1-5 New Orleans Saints head north for a date with the Chicago Bears in Week 7. The Saints are in a bit of a rebuilding year under new head coach Kellen Moore, who got his first win a few weeks ago over the New York Giants. As for the Bears, they're 3-2 under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, and they're fresh off a win over the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff from Soldier Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bears are favored by four points, according to the latest Bears vs. Saints odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The Bears are -219 favorites on the money line (wager $219 to win $100), and the Saints are +180 underdogs (wager $100 to win $180). Before you make any Saints vs. Bears picks, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Click here to bet Saints vs. Bears at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins and three free months of NBA League Pass:

Where to bet on Saints vs. Bears

Where to watch Saints vs. Bears on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Saints vs. Bears betting preview

Odds: Bears -4, over/under 44.5

The Bears are trying to emerge as a true playoff contender in the NFC this year, and wins over teams like Saints are a must. Chicago's offense ranks 10th in the league in points per game while the Saints are allowing the eighth-most points per game in the NFL this season. Caleb Williams has thrown nine touchdowns to two interceptions while completing over 60% of his passes on the year, and his go-to receiver has been Rome Odunze, who has caught 22 passes, five of which have resulted in touchdowns.

On the other side, Spencer Rattler has played well for New Orleans with just one interception on the year, but the Saints have struggled to run the ball. Overall, the Saints have just eight total touchdowns on offense this season.

Click here to bet Saints vs. Bears at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Saints vs. Bears prediction, picks

The Bears are not only 3-2 overall, but they're 3-2 ATS this season, including 1-1 at home. The Saints are 1-5 overall and 2-4 against the spread. The model has the Bears winning in the majority of simulations, and they also cover the spread in over 50% of simulations.

Saints vs. Bears score prediction: Bears 26, Saints 20

Want more Week 7 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 7 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.