For the last several years, Old Man Parker's quote regarding the Chicago Bears was pretty spot on regarding the state of the team. Parker, the dad in the classic movie "A Christmas Story," famously referred to the Bears as the "Chicago Chipmunks" as he leafed through the sports section at the breakfast table.

Chicago's brass, led by general manager Ryan Poles, are trying to bring the franchise back to its championship ways of yesteryear. The Bears are not acting timidly, as they recently traded the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft to the Panthers in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and receiver D.J. Moore. Chicago will now use those picks to strengthen a roster that it hopes will compete for a wild card spot in 2023.

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, here's a rundown of our Bears seven-round mock draft. Thanks to NFL Mock Draft database's seven-round mock draft machine, we were able to run through a full draft acting as Poles. While we decided on not pursuing or accepting any trades during our simulated mock draft, don't be surprised if Poles decides to move up on Day 3 by trading some of his late-round picks.

Let's see how we fared.

Team needs: OT, DT, EDGE, DB, C, RB

Round 1: Pick 9 (from CAR)

Round 2: Pick 53 (from BAL)

Round 3: Pick 61 (from CAR)

Round 3: Pick 64

Round 4: Pick 103

Round 4: Pick 133 (from PHI)

Round 5: Pick 136

Round 5: Pick 148 (from NE)

Round 7: Pick 218

Round 7: Pick 258 (compensatory pick)

Round 1, Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Expect the Bears to acquire either Skoronski or Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson with this pick. Either way, Chicago will get a starting caliber left tackle who they hope can protect Justin Fields' blindside for years to come. Skoronski has a pretty impressive football bloodline, as his grandfather, Bob Skoronski, won five championships as a member of Vince Lombardi's legendary Packers teams of the 1960s. A versatile player with a high football IQ, Skoronski was the 2022 recipient of the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year. Round 2, Pick 53 Mazi Smith DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th Smith would be a big addition to a Bears defensive line that needs some help. One of the key members of Michigan's top-ranked defense last season, Smith is an elite run defender who is also able to provide pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Smith finished his college career with a forced and recovered fumble against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl/CFP Semifinal. Round 3, Pick 61 Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 12th Chicago checks off another need by acquiring a talented pass rusher in Foskey. He had 20.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and 23 tackles for loss during his final two seasons with the Irish. Foskey can also be a key contributor on special teams. His run support could use some work, which is why Foskey isn't ranked higher among his peers. Round 3, Pick 64 Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati • Jr • 5'10" / 177 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 6th A quarterback can't have enough good receivers, so don't be surprised if the Bears use one of their Day 2 picks to further bolster Chicago's receiving corps. Scott is one of several wideouts projected to be early third-round picks. Despite losing Desmond Ritter to the Atlanta Falcons, Scott caught nine touchdowns and averaged 16.6 yards per catch during his final year at Cincinnati. Round 4, Pick 103 Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU • Sr • 5'8" / 178 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 160th POSITION RNK 26th The nephew of LaDainian Tomlinson, Hodges-Tomlinson is the reigning winner of the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to college football's top defensive back. While he's not very big, the 5-foot-8 Hodges-Tomlinson makes up for it with his impressive athleticism and coverage skills. Tackling and shedding blocks are two areas of his game Hodges-Tomlinson will surely look to improve upon at the next level. Round 4, Pick 133 Andrew Vorhees IOL USC • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 120th POSITION RNK 8th This would be a big acquisition if Vorhees is still available at this point in the draft. At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Vorhees has the prototypical build for an NFL interior offensive lineman. Known for his prowess in pass protection, Vorhees started at both guard positions while also starting multiple games at left tackle during his time with the Trojans. Round 5, Pick 136 Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia • Sr • 6'0" / 204 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 280th POSITION RNK 18th Another Georgia alum, Terrell Davis, overcame low pre-draft expectations to become a Hall of Fame running back. We're not suggesting that McIntosh is on his way to Canton, Ohio, but McIntosh is more than capable of having a career that surpasses his pre-draft projection. A two-time national champion at Georgia, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound McIntosh has the size to run inside but also has the speed to make plays outside the hash marks. Along with making plays on the ground (he rushed for 10 touchdowns last year while averaging 5.6 yards per carry), McIntosh caught 43 passes and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs last season. McIntosh also has impressive elusiveness that allowed him to turn modest plays into big gains while at Georgia. Round 5, Pick 148 Nick Herbig EDGE Wisconsin • Jr • 6'2" / 240 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 146th POSITION RNK 19th The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Herbig collected 20 sacks, four forced fumbles and 30 tackles for loss during his final two years in Madison. Herbig's size and his lack of reps in pass coverage are among the reasons why Herbig isn't ranked higher among his peers. While he is not projected to be an immediate starter, Herbig could thrive as a situational player on defense while finding a role on special teams. Round 7, Pick 218 Mitchell Tinsley WR Penn State • Sr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 203rd POSITION RNK 28th Tinsley caught 14 touchdowns for Western Kentucky in 2021 and caught five touchdowns during his lone season at Penn State. A late bloomer (he played just one year of high school football), Tinsley is a versatile player who could help spread out opposing defenses. Round 7, Pick 258 Brayden Willis TE Oklahoma • Sr • 6'4" / 241 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 223rd POSITION RNK 13th With all their other needs covered, the Bears use their last pick to add depth at tight end behind Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan. A versatile player who also played fullback in college, Willis caught seven touchdowns during his final year with the Sooners.



