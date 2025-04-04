The Chicago Bears' 2025 offseason has been interesting, to say the least. It's going to get even more interesting with the upcoming draft.

Chicago focused on strengthening its trenches during free agency, acquiring three potential starters on the interior offensive line and two defensive linemen. Among Chicago's top pickups so far include former Chiefs three-time Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney, two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and former Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson and his staff will look to address the rest of their roster needs during the draft. Chicago has seven picks in this year's draft that include the No. 10 overall pick and two second-rounders. Given their needs and the picks that they have at their disposal, the Bears are in position to have a memorable draft if a few things go their way.

There are rumblings that Chicago could trade the 39th and 41st picks to the Patriots in exchange for the No. 4 overall pick. That would likely give them the opportunity to draft former Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, the top-ranked defensive prospect in this year's draft. While that could definitely happen, I have the Bears staying put and taking the best available player with the 10th overall pick.

So, how will it all shake out? While it's truly anyone's guess, here's how I have things unfolding.

Team needs: EDGE, OT, RB, WR, DB

2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 10

Round 2: Pick 39 (from Panthers)

Round 2: Pick 41

Round 3: Pick 72

Round 5: Pick 148

Round 7: Pick 233 (from Bengals)

Round 7: Pick 240 (from Vikings)

Bears seven-round mock draft