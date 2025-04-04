The Chicago Bears' 2025 offseason has been interesting, to say the least. It's going to get even more interesting with the upcoming draft.
Chicago focused on strengthening its trenches during free agency, acquiring three potential starters on the interior offensive line and two defensive linemen. Among Chicago's top pickups so far include former Chiefs three-time Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney, two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and former Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.
New Bears head coach Ben Johnson and his staff will look to address the rest of their roster needs during the draft. Chicago has seven picks in this year's draft that include the No. 10 overall pick and two second-rounders. Given their needs and the picks that they have at their disposal, the Bears are in position to have a memorable draft if a few things go their way.
There are rumblings that Chicago could trade the 39th and 41st picks to the Patriots in exchange for the No. 4 overall pick. That would likely give them the opportunity to draft former Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, the top-ranked defensive prospect in this year's draft. While that could definitely happen, I have the Bears staying put and taking the best available player with the 10th overall pick.
So, how will it all shake out? While it's truly anyone's guess, here's how I have things unfolding.
Team needs: EDGE, OT, RB, WR, DB
2025 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 10
- Round 2: Pick 39 (from Panthers)
- Round 2: Pick 41
- Round 3: Pick 72
- Round 5: Pick 148
- Round 7: Pick 233 (from Bengals)
- Round 7: Pick 240 (from Vikings)
Bears seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 10
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
If the Raiders don't select Jeanty at No. 6, it's possible that the top-ranked RB prospect could fall to the Bears at No. 10. The thinking here is that Ben Johnson wants to mimic what he had in Detroit with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. If this happens, the Bears would have a nice 1-2 punch at RB with Jeanty and D'Andre Swift.
Round 2, Pick 39
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Pass rusher and OT are two positions the Bears will likely choose to address in the second round. It's safe to say that the Bears would be thrilled to draft Ezeiruaku, who won the Ted Hendricks Award as college football's top defensive end last year after tying Boston College's single-season school record with 16.5 sacks.
Round 2, Pick 41
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Like Ezeiruaku, the Bears would be tickled if Conerly was still on the board at this point in the draft. In Conerly, the Bears would be getting a 2024 Associated Press All-America third-team performer who did not allow a single pressure in 10 of 14 games last year.
Round 3, Pick 72
Isaiah Bond WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
The Bears recently had Bond in for a visit, so they're clearly interested in the speedy wideout who averaged nearly 16 yards per catch during his only season at Texas. Bond, who ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine, has drawn comparisons to fellow former Longhorn and current Chiefs standout Xavier Worthy.
Round 5, Pick 148
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
While his nickname is "Pooh," there's something soft about Paul, who last season led arguably the nation's best run defense in tackles. In addition to his run-stuffing prowess, Paul also recorded 3.5 sacks, one interception and four pass breakups in 2024.
Round 7, Pick 233
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 213 lbs
The hard-hitting Wohler would give the Bears some much-needed depth at safety and would also be a special teams contributor. His 120 tackles in 2023 were the most by a Wisconsin defensive back in three decades.
Round 7, Pick 240
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
The Bears will likely draft two pass catchers, which brings us to Conyers, who caught five touchdown passes during his lone season at Texas Tech. In addition to his production in the passing game, Conyers also drew praise last year for his marked improvement as a run blocker.