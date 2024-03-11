The Chicago Bears have plans for a new home stadium, shifting gears from their previous plan at Arlington Heights, the team confirmed Monday morning. The team is planning to build a publicly owned domed lakefront stadium and will invest over $2 billion in private money into the project.

"The Chicago Bears are proud to contribute over $2 billion to build a stadium and improve open spaces for all families, fans and the general public to enjoy in the City of Chicago," Bears team president and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement. "The future stadium of the Chicago Bears will bring a transformative opportunity to our region -- boosting the economy, creating jobs, facilitating mega events and generating millions in tax revenue. We look forward to sharing more information when our plans are finalized."

The team has not yet released any renderings of what the new facility is expected to look like. It will have "year-round community amenities," according to ESPN, and would be "immediately south" of their current stadium, Soldier Field.

This news comes just over a year after the team secured a 326-acre property in Arlington Heights, Illinois. It agreed to purchase the property in 2021 for $197.2 million, but have yet to start developing the site.

With a capacity of 61,500, Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL. The team's plan is to stay put until its new stadium is built, then tear down the old stadium and create spaces for the public, including athletic fields. Its lease at Soldier Field is currently scheduled to expire in 2033.

"I have said all along that meaningful private investment and a strong emphasis on public benefit are my requirements for public-private partnerships in our city," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "The Chicago Bears plans are a welcome step in that direction and a testament to Chicago's economic vitality. I look forward to subsequent talks with the Bears, State leadership and community stakeholders about how we can continue to responsibly support the aspirations of the team, its fans and all residents of the City of Chicago."

When the team revealed the plan for the Arlington Park site, chairman George McCaskey said they would "seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction," but would need some help completing the remainder of the project.

In June of 2023, the Bears said the Arlington Park location is "no longer singular focus" after tax issues arose. "We will continue the ongoing demolition activity and work toward a path forward in Arlington Heights, but it is no longer our singular focus. It is our responsibility to listen to other municipalities in Chicagoland about potential locations that can deliver on this transformational opportunity for our fans, our club and the State of Illinois."

If the lakefront stadium becomes a reality, the team is expected to sell the other property.