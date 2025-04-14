The Chicago Bears spent lots of money to help shore up Caleb Williams' offensive line this offseason, adding three new veteran starters in the trenches. Now the club is paying top dollar to take care of its defense, on Sunday reaching an agreement with cornerback Kyler Gordon on a three-year, $40 million contract extension, per ESPN.

Gordon's deal includes $31.75 million guaranteed, according to the report. It also makes him the highest-paid slot cornerback in NFL history, averaging $13.3 million in annual earnings. The Indianapolis Colts' Kenny Moore II previously held that distinction, landing a three-year, $30 million extension last offseason.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles had identified a new deal for Gordon as a top priority for the team this offseason, not long after new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen specifically emphasized Gordon's role.

"Kyler Gordon ... is an outstanding nickel player," Allen said, via ESPN. "I have a vision for how we can utilize him."

Originally a second-round draft pick out of Washington in 2022, the 25-year-old Gordon has missed multiple games due to injury in each of his first three NFL seasons. When on the field, however, he's been productive, logging four fumble recoveries, nine tackles for loss and 17 pass deflections in his young career.

Gordon's extension comes one year after the Bears signed fellow corner Jaylon Johnson to a lucrative new deal.