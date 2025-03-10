The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with a franchise legend by releasing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Monday, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home. The Chicago Bears are signing Jarrett to a three-year, $43.5 million deal, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Atlanta saved $16.25 million in cap space by not letting Jarrett play out the final season of a three-year, $49.5 million contract and cutting him hours before the start of the legal tampering period at noon ET. He didn't have any guaranteed money remaining on the deal, which is why the Falcons saved as much as they did in that transaction.

Jarrett's 36.5 career sacks are the sixth-most in franchise history, but he combined for just four across the past two seasons. That's probably why he was let go Monday. However, it's undeniable that Jarrett's 10 years with the Falcons were anything but a success after he was selected in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson. Now, left tackle Jake Matthews is the only player remaining from Atlanta's 2016 NFC Championship season.

Jarrett is the second Falcons lineman the Bears have agreed to terms with Monday after signing center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million deal with $28 million guaranteed. It's clear new Chicago head coach Ben Johnson, formerly the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, prioritizes building out the trenches, as that's what general manager Ryan Poles has done on Day 1 of the NFL's legal tampering period.