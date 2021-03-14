The Chicago Bears made sure Mario Edwards didn't test the open market, agreeing to sign the veteran edge rusher to a three-year contract worth $11.55 million (per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport). Edwards will receive $4.5 million in the first season of the deal. The former second-round pick had a career season with the Bears in 2020 in a reserve role, showcasing to the franchise the 27-year-old pass rusher was worth keeping around heading into his prime years.

Edwards finished with a career-high four sacks in 2020, with 17 tackles, seven quarterback hits, and nine pressures in just 256 snaps. He didn't start a game, but played in 15 of them for a Bears defense that finished with the 10th-fewest pressures in the league last season (137). Chicago was also tied for the sixth-fewest hurries (49) in the NFL last season, so bringing back Edwards was vital toward the pass rush not getting worse.

Edwards will be suspended for the first two games to start the 2021 season after violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. A former second-round draft pick of the Raiders, Edwards lasted just three seasons in Oakland -- totaling only 5.5 sacks before the franchise released him. He totaled five sacks in two seasons with the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints before his career season in Chicago.

The Bears liked enough from Edwards to give him a multi-year contract, hoping he is an excellent bargain in the first season with Sean Desai as the defensive coordinator.