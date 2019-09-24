Bears starting right tackle reportedly to miss matchup with Redskins due to vertigo

The Chicago Bears released a surprise inactive just hours before their Monday Night Football matchup against the Washington Redskins.

According to Mike Garafolo, starting right tackle Bobby Massie will not play on Monday night as he deals with vertigo. Massie has started both of the Bears' two games this season, and either Rashaad Coward or Cornelius Lucas is expected to start in his place.

Vertigo is characterized by feeling dizzy and also can cause balance issues. It was reported that Massie was not feeling well leading up to the game.

Massie has played and started in at least 15 games per season since joining the Bears in 2016. He was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, and started in 46 of the 54 games he played for them.

As for the Redskins, pass rushers Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat and Ryan Anderson will look to take advantage off the edge. This defense has recorded only two sacks so far this season, but will look to up those numbers against the Bears with Massie out.