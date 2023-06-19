If there's anyone who can compare Justin Fields to Jalen Hurts, it's T.J. Edwards. The Chicago Bears were able to sign Edwards away from the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, installing him as their newest off-ball linebacker in a revamped defense.

While Edwards thrived in Philadelphia, his evolution as a starter occurred at the same time Hurts was becoming a superstar quarterback. Going through practice against Hurts, Edwards saw the improvements the Eagles quarterback was making firsthand.

One spring through Bears OTAs, Edwards is seeing the same evolution with Fields.

"One thing with Jalen was he was always just kind of calm and collected," Edwards said to SiriusXM NFL Radio last week. "That's why we looked to him so much, just because he was always that calming factor. You do see similarities with Fields. He doesn't seem to get rattled out there in terms of when we're mixing up looks on him and stuff like that.

"Just from what I've seen with my first year -- him just throwing the ball. Dude's got such a strong arm, and he's been very accurate just about this entire OTAs and minicamp. It's exciting to see, especially since he doesn't really add in the leg factor when we're just in helmets and things like that.

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 CMP% 60.4 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 11 YD/Att 7.05 View Profile

The Bears have never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards nor pass for 30 touchdowns in a season -- the only franchise in NFL history to not have either. Fields could be the first after a 2022 season in which he completed 60.4% of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns, finishing with the second-most rushing yards for a quarterback in a season. He's the first quarterback on record to record three or more rushing touchdowns of 50-plus yards in a single season.

Chicago has surrounded Fields with pass-catchers entering the 2023 campaign. It added D.J. Moore to a receiving group with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, and signed D'Onta Foreman to compliment Khalil Herbert at running back. The Bears also signed Robert Tonyan to pair up with Cole Kmet at tight end.

Of course, the Eagles had more talent than the Bears on both sides of the ball when Hurts had his MVP-caliber season. Edwards still sees the progression of Fields being good enough to take that massive leap.

"I'm really excited to play with a guy like that, a guy who can make all the plays who can also lead this team," Edwards said. "He's definitely the guy, so it's exciting to be around. No doubt."