The Houston Texans will be without running back Joe Mixon for their Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings due to an ankle injury he suffered on an illegal hip-drop tackle delivered by Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards during Houston's Week 2 victory.
Edwards was not penalized for the now-illegal tackle when it happened, but he was fined $16,883, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The hip-drop tackle has yet to be called and penalized in a game, but it's being fined after the fact. Edwards, Nick Bolton and C.J. Mosley were all fined $16,883 for illegal tackles in Week 2.
Joe Mixon ankle injury on a hip controversial tackle #NFL pic.twitter.com/wDDSJvsSxL— Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) September 16, 2024
Mixon took to social media earlier this week to sound off on the new rule that has yet to be upheld.
"The NFL and NFLPA made it a rule and an emphasis for a reason," Mixon posted. "Time to put your money where your mouth is."
Now, he's being forced to miss at least one game due to the dangerous play.