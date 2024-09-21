The Houston Texans will be without running back Joe Mixon for their Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings due to an ankle injury he suffered on an illegal hip-drop tackle delivered by Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards during Houston's Week 2 victory.

Edwards was not penalized for the now-illegal tackle when it happened, but he was fined $16,883, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The hip-drop tackle has yet to be called and penalized in a game, but it's being fined after the fact. Edwards, Nick Bolton and C.J. Mosley were all fined $16,883 for illegal tackles in Week 2.

Mixon took to social media earlier this week to sound off on the new rule that has yet to be upheld.

"The NFL and NFLPA made it a rule and an emphasis for a reason," Mixon posted. "Time to put your money where your mouth is."

Now, he's being forced to miss at least one game due to the dangerous play.