The Chicago Bears won a Thanksgiving thriller over the Detroit Lions on Thursday, 39-35, but they did lose one of their top pass-catchers.

In the first quarter, tight end Colston Loveland exited with a knee injury and was eventually carted off the field. While ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported that Loveland was expected to land on injured reserve with the injury, additional reporting noted that Chicago is waiting for Loveland to get a second opinion on his knee before any decision on injured reserve is made. Until the decision is made, Loveland will be considered week-to-week with the knee injury, and there is belief he will be able to return later this season regardless of IR placement.

Loveland was rolled up on from behind during a D'Andre Swift rushing attempt early in Thursday's game against the Lopns. He caught just one pass for five yards, which he fumbled, before leaving the game. The former tenth overall pick out of Michigan has caught 41 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns this season. He is Caleb Williams' third-most-targeted receiver behind Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze.

Chicago may have to finish the regular season without its top two tight ends, as Cole Kmet was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 7's win over the New England Patriots. Third-round rooke Sam Roush and undrafted veteran Stephen Carlson are the only other tight ends currently on the Bears' active roster. Roush has played situationally for the Bears this season, seeing 279 offensive snaps on the season while catching passes in each of his last three games, while Carlson has 13 career targets since entering the league in 2019 — four of which came against Detroit on Thursday. Undrafted rookie Qadir Ismail is on the Bears' practice squad. This year, Chicago's 92 targets to tight ends are the seventh-most of any team in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats.

This is a massive loss for the No. 4 offense in the NFL. At 9-2, the Bears are not only looking to win the incredibly competitive NFC North, but also have their eyes set on the conference's No. 1 seed, currently held by the San Francisco 49ers.

Bears' remaining schedule