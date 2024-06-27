The 2024 NFL season will include an entirely new kickoff format, which resembles what the XFL utilized. The kicker will be by himself at his own 35-yard line, and is required to kick the ball into the landing zone, which begins at the opposite 20-yard line, while every other player lines up between the opposing 40-yard line, and 30-yard line. This change will facilitate returns, which means coaching staffs have to pay special attention to their strategies.

Teams may use different kickers. For example, it appears the Kansas City Chiefs will use safety Justin Reid as their kickoff man instead of kicker Harrison Butker. Reid has seven career kickoffs, and is 1 of 2 on extra points. He's capable of kicking off, so it makes sense to put him in the lineup since he's a legitimate "defender," and can serve as the last line of defense in making a tackle.

The Chiefs aren't the only team considering this change, as Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said he's looking at anyone and everyone for kickoff duty.

"Anybody with a helmet that can kick off," Hightower said, via Pro Football Talk, "is always in play."

Cairo Santos is currently the lone true place-kicker on the roster.

NFL kickoffs are no longer about kicking the ball the farthest, it's about being good enough to put the pigskin in that landing zone consistently. Substituting another player who is more of a sure tackler over your kicker is an idea worth considering. Under this new format, players who are not the kicker or returner are not allowed to move until the ball is fielded. This sets up a loose "line of scrimmage," if you will, that the returner will have to break through. If the returner is successful in doing so, the kicker will be that last player who can save a touchdown.