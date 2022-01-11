The Chicago Bears are starting over, as they fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday. Chicago's brass could be looking to go in a defensive direction, as NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that the Bears were set to interview former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their opening.

Flores was the most surprising firing on "Black Monday," and reports indicated he was going to get immediate attention on the coaching carousel. He went 24-25 in his three seasons with the Dolphins, and barely missed out on the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, going 10-6 and 9-8. Miami ended the 2021 season on an 8-1 run after starting 1-7.

Flores was a longtime New England Patriots defensive assistant who worked his way up to linebackers coach. He was part of four Super Bowl wins, and at just 40-years-old, has major upside as a head man. There's no denying Flores made Miami's defense better during his three years in South Florida.

As for why Flores finds himself without a job, ESPN's Jeff Darlington reports that his relationship with general manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had deteriorated to a "pretty bad place." Flores was on the losing end of a power struggle with Grier, and reports even surfaced that Flores was "incredibly difficult to work with." CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, among others, described those reports as inaccurate.

