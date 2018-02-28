Bears to release Mike Glennon a year after signing QB to a $45 million deal

Mitchell Trubisky is the future at quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

That's why, as Bears general manager Ryan Pace announced Wednesday, the team will bite the bullet on Mike Glennon, its big-money acquisition of the 2016 offseason.

Just one year after signing the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to a three-year, $45-million deal that reportedly included as much as $18.5 million in guaranteed money, the Bears will release Glennon at the start of free agency on March 14. That means Chicago essentially paid something like $4.6 million for each of Glennon's four starts in 2017 -- a season in which he was quickly supplanted by Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft.

Glennon departing after just one season is no surprise both to Bears fans who scratched their heads upon Chicago's commitment to the one-time Bucs backup and to those who witnessed Trubisky's potential over the final 10 games of 2017. But it does mark a prominent move for the team, which, per NFL.com, will gain $11 million in salary cap space by jettisoning the veteran.

Originally a third-round pick of Tampa Bay in 2013, Glennon started 18 games before arriving in Chicago. He went 1-3 as a Bears starter, throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions until he was benched for Trubisky.