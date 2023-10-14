Last week, legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus died in his sleep at the age of 80. Beginning this weekend, the Bears will honor Butkus with a patch of his uniform No. 51 on their jerseys that they will wear for the remainder of the season, according to The Chicago Tribune.

For their Week 6 game against the division rival Minnesota Vikings, the Bears will also have an on-field display to commemorate Butkus and his No. 51 jersey, as well as additional tributes in and around Soldier Field, the Tribune reports.

A Butkus memorial will sit at the stadium's South Courtyard by Gate 1, a space where fans can see his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust and receive a commemorative button. A locker-room display with a Butkus jersey will be at Gate 7. The Bears plan to have several in-game tributes, including airing old interviews with Butkus, who was a Chicago native, University of Illinois alumnus and five-time first-team All-Pro over his nine seasons with the Bears. Fans can record their own tributes to Butkus at chicagobears.com.

Butkus' son, Matt, will also be hosting a pregame tailgate at the nearby Billy Goat Tavern at Navy Pier that will honor his father. The tailgates have been a weekly event since 2021 and they raise money to support both the Butkus Foundation and local charities. Tickets are on sale for $51, according to the teambutkus.com website.

Hosted by Team Butkus (led by Matt Butkus, son of Dick Butkus)

The Hall of Fame linebacker already had his number retired by the Bears after a career that included eight Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections, and a spot on two of the league's All-Decade teams. In 2019, Butkus was also named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.