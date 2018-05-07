Bears top pick Roquan Smith has team-issued iPad, Georgia helmet and jerseys stolen

A Chicago Bears playbook was almost in the hands of someone who shouldn't have had one.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times' Patrick Finley, former Georgia linebacker and current Bears rookie Roquan Smith -- the No. 8 overall pick in last month's draft -- had his team-issued iPad stolen from his car in Athens, Georgia this past weekend. Citing public information officer Epifanio Rodriguez from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Finley reports that Smith also had the following items stolen:

Three Georgia jerseys, including the ones he wore during the Rose Bowl and the 2018 national title game

His Georgia helmet

Four pairs of Bose headphones

Bluetooth speakers

A Kyboe watch

A Michael Kors watch



Nike shoes

The iPad will draw the most attention because most teams upload their playbook to iPads, which are then given to players so that they can study. Hopefully, Smith set a password that was more creative than "Bears" or "Georgia" or "Chicago" or "1234." If you're a concerned Bears fan, you should know that the team's vice president of communications Brandon Faber told the Chicago Tribune via email that the team "immediately wiped" all information from the iPad.

"There was no compromise of Bears (information) and Roquan was not injured," Faber said.

Mike McCarthy getting desperate https://t.co/ye2KPrV1jC — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) May 7, 2018

For Smith, it'll probably be more painful to lose his jerseys and helmet. At Georgia, Smith turned into the nation's top linebacker, collecting 137 total tackles and 6.5 sacks in his final college season. In the Rose Bowl, he notched 11 total tackles during the Bulldogs' win over Oklahoma. And during their national title game loss to Alabama, he racked up 13 total tackles and a sack.

He's set to make his Bears debut at rookie minicamp this weekend. Beyond that, Smith is supposed to slot in next to Danny Trevathan in the heart of Vic Fangio's scheme and add a steady playmaking force to a Bears' defense that is on the rise but is still a few improvements away from turning back into the Monsters of the Midway.