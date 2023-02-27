Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

It's officially draft season! Sure, the draft isn't until April, but it's draft season now because the NFL combine will be starting this week in Indianapolis. If you're a fan of the combine, then you're in luck, because we'll be spending some time talking about it every day this week.

Today, we'll be going over some new rules at the combine that teams will want to follow if they don't want to get punished by the NFL. Also, it's MOCK DRAFT MONDAY and we have a big one today with the Bears trading away the top pick.

So who traded up to the No. 1 spot? Let's get to the rundown and find out.

As always, please tell everyone you know to sign up for the newsletter. To get them signed up, all you have to do is click here and then share the link with them.

1. Mock Draft Monday: Colts and Buccaneers both trade up for a quarterback

Getty Images

From now until the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, the first day of every week here will be known as Mock Draft Monday. What this means is that Ryan Wilson, our senior NFL Draft analyst, will be unveiling his latest mock draft. Today's mock is his final one before the start of the combine, which I'm only noting, because we could see some drastic changes next Monday. Some players will see their stock shoot up during the combine and that could have an impact on Wilson's mock next week.

The only drastic thing about this week's mock, though, is that Wilson has the Colts trading up to the TOP SPOT in the draft to get a quarterback.

With that in mind, here are the top 15 picks in his mock:

1. Colts (mock trade with Bears): QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

2. Texans: QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

3. Cardinals: DL Jalen Carter (Georgia)

4. Bears (mock trade with Colts): EDGE Will Anderson (Alabama)

5. Seahawks: EDGE Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech)

6. Lions: CB Joey Porter, Jr. (Penn State)

7. Raiders: QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)

8. Buccaneers (mock trade with Falcons): QB Will Levis (Kentucky)

9. Panthers: DL Miles Murphy (Clemson)

10. Eagles: CB Christian Gonzalez (Oregon)

11. Titans: OT Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

12. Texans: WR Quentin Johnson (TCU)

13. Jets: OT Paris Johnson, Jr. (Ohio State)

14. Patriots: OL Darnell Wright (Tennessee)

15. Packers: WR Jordan Addison (USC)

The Bears trading away the top pick seems be something that's becoming more realistic by the day as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones explains here.

As for Wilson, if you want to see how the rest of the first round pans out in his mock, then be sure to check out his entire mock draft by clicking here.

For more NFL Draft coverage, you can check out Wilson's Top 25 Big Board here. We also ranked the top five players at each defensive position, and you can see that here.

2. NFL teams could be hit with huge fines and forced to forfeit a draft pick for offensive questions at combine

One of the craziest parts of the NFL combine is the player interviews, which is something that we don't get to see because they happen behind closed doors. There will be more than 300 players at the combine this year and each team is allowed to interview as many of those players as they see fit. However, teams will need to make sure they don't cross the line with their questions this year, because if that happens, the offending team could be punished.

Examples of crossing the line. Back in 2010, Dez Bryant was asked if his mom was a prostitute. The question was asked by then-Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland and that would be an example of a question that won't be acceptable this year. In 2016, Eli Apple got asked about his sexual preference by the Falcons, which is a question that would have led to an NFL punishment if it had been asked this year.

Back in 2010, Dez Bryant was asked if his mom was a prostitute. The question was asked by then-Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland and that would be an example of a question that won't be acceptable this year. In 2016, Eli Apple got asked about his sexual preference by the Falcons, which is a question that would have led to an NFL punishment if it had been asked this year. So what's the punishment? Teams could potentially be punished for asking offensive questions like the ones above. Here's the breakdown on the punishments from CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, "If the league finds a team conducted itself in an inappropriate or unlawful manner during an interview, the team and its representative(s) could be fined a minimum of $350,000 and have to forfeit a draft pick no later than the third round." That's a hefty punishment. If your team loses a second-round pick because you asked an inappropriate question at the combine, you're probably going to lose your job, so teams will almost certainly be treading much more carefully this year.

For a full look at the new rule, be sure to go here.

The process of interviewing players will begin today and although this new rule will likely keep teams from asking offensive questions, that doesn't mean we won't see anything crazy this week, like the time Pete Carroll took his shirt off during the Seahawks' interview with D.K. Metcalf (You can see the details on that story here).

3. Potential sale of the Commanders is getting weirder by the day

Getty Images

When Daniel Snyder is involved in something, things tend to get crazy (and not in a good way), and you can now add the sale of the Commanders to the list of things that have gotten slightly crazy with Snyder.

Here's a look at where the Commanders sale currently stands after a wild 72 hours of updates:

Jeff Bezos might be banned from buying the team. We mentioned on Friday that Bezos was exploring the idea of buying the team -- he even hired an investment firm -- but he might want to put those plans on hold because, apparently, Snyder doesn't want to sell the team to Bezos. According to both the New York Post and The Athletic, Snyder has banned Bezos from bidding because he's not happy with how the Washington Post has treated the Commanders. Bezos owns the Washington Post and under his watch, the paper has written multiple stories that don't paint the team in a good light. No one does petty like Snyder and this definitely qualifies as petty.

We mentioned on Friday that Bezos was exploring the idea of buying the team -- he even hired an investment firm -- but he might want to put those plans on hold because, apparently, Snyder doesn't want to sell the team to Bezos. According to both the New York Post and The Athletic, Snyder has banned Bezos from bidding because he's not happy with how the Washington Post has treated the Commanders. Bezos owns the Washington Post and under his watch, the paper has written multiple stories that don't paint the team in a good light. No one does petty like Snyder and this definitely qualifies as petty. Snyder apparently might not even sell the team. The Commanders owner is hoping to get at least $6 billion for the team, and apparently, no one offered that much during the first round of bidding that closed in December. If Snyder can't get his asking price, there's a chance he might just hold on to the team, according to the New York Post. I'm not a financial advisor, but I will say this to Snyder: If you want to someone to buy your team for $6 billion, maybe don't ban the third-richest guy in the world from the bidding process.

The Commanders owner is hoping to get at least $6 billion for the team, and apparently, no one offered that much during the first round of bidding that closed in December. If Snyder can't get his asking price, there's a chance he might just hold on to the team, according to the New York Post. I'm not a financial advisor, but I will say this to Snyder: If you want to someone to buy your team for $6 billion, maybe don't ban the third-richest guy in the world from the bidding process. Rockets owners interested in buying the Commanders. One new name that popped up over the weekend as a possible candidate to buy the Commander is Tilman Fertitta, who owns the Houston Rockets. According to the Washington Post, Fertitta submitted a bid that was believed to be slightly above $5.5 billion, but not the $6 billion that Snyder is hoping to get. Fertitta has a net worth of $8.1 billion and he'll have to pay at least 30% of the purchase price to buy the Commanders, which means it would cost him at least $1.8 billion out of pocket if Snyder wants $6 billion (He could bring in investors to pay the rest). You know who could easily afford to pay $1.8 billion (or more)? The third-richest guy in the world. Bezos has a net worth of $117.5 billion, according to Forbes.

For every step forward the Commanders sale takes, it seems to also take three steps back. In January, it was reported that a sale could be done as soon as March and although that's still technically possible, Snyder seems to be dragging his feet here, which could drag out the process for several months and that's if he even ends up selling.

4. AFC South offseason team needs

Since the middle of last week, we've been covering the offseason needs for each NFL team by going through every division, and today, we'll be continuing that run by going through the AFC South.

Jordan Dajani went through every team in the division and made a list of their biggest needs that they should be looking to fill this offseason. If you're wondering where things currently stand in the AFC South: The Jaguars have no cap space while the Colts and Texans both need a quarterback. Although that makes it sound like the Titans are in the best shape of any team in the division, that's not necessarily the case because they had to cut half their roster last week to get under the cap.

All right, let's check out the needs for each team:

TEXANS

Team needs: QB, C, LB, EDGE, WR, DL

Cap space: $37.61 million

Jordan's outlook: "The Texans could stand to upgrade virtually everywhere. A new center could be something Houston looks to add, and no one would be upset with an addition at guard as well. Something to keep in mind concerning the offensive line is that star left tackle Laremy Tunsil plans on resetting the market this offseason, so be prepared to handle that. I also believe the Texans should add a wide receiver for Bryce Young/C.J. Stroud."

COLTS

Team needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, WR

Cap space: $12.23 million

Jordan's outlook: "Another year, another offseason where the Colts are looking for a new quarterback. They could also stand to upgrade on the offensive line. Indy needs a new right guard and add, at the very least, some competition at left tackle. Center Ryan Kelly could be a cap casualty as well. The Colts also need another wide receiver."

JAGUARS

Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, WR

Cap space: -$12.42 million (Yes, that's a negative sign)

Jordan's outlook: "Last offseason, Jacksonville went on a spending spree in free agency that paid immediate dividends. The Jags aren't in position to do something similar this offseason, but if they do make some big additions, those will likely come on defense."

TITANS

Team needs: CB, WR, OT, OG, LB

Cap space: $12.41 million

Jordan's outlook: "With Taylor Lewan, Zach Cunningham, Robert Woods and Randy Bullock have all getting cut last week, the Titans now have needs at left tackle, linebacker, wide receiver and kicker. The offensive line as a whole will also be something to look at. This team has a lot of needs." NOTE: Jordan thinks the Titans will be turning to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback for at least one more season. If they decide to move on, though, then QB becomes a huge need in Tennessee.

For a full look at each team's needs and who they should go after, be sure to check out Jordan's full story by clicking here.

5. XFL kicks off: Highlights from Week 2 action

Getty Images

After a wild opening week in the XFL, things kind of calmed down in Week 2 with only one game going down to the wire and that was the BattleHawks' 20-18 win over the Sea Dragons. If you're looking for a bandwagon to jump on at this point in the season, the BattleHawks, Defenders and Roughnecks are all 2-0, so I'd probably go with one of those.

Anyway, here are some of the highlights from each of the Week 2 games:

St. Louis BattleHawks 20-18 over Seattle Sea Dragons. This was the only exciting game of Week 2 and it wasn't even played over the weekend because it was played on Thursday. The BattleHawks are now 2-0, thanks to AJ McCarron, who engineered another game-winning drive. This week, McCarron drove St. Louis 50 yards in the final minute to set up Donny Hageman's walk-off 44-yard field goal, which you can see here. McCarron threw for 184 yards and a TD in the win.

This was the only exciting game of Week 2 and it wasn't even played over the weekend because it was played on Thursday. The BattleHawks are now 2-0, thanks to AJ McCarron, who engineered another game-winning drive. This week, McCarron drove St. Louis 50 yards in the final minute to set up Donny Hageman's walk-off 44-yard field goal, which you can see here. McCarron threw for 184 yards and a TD in the win. DC Defenders 18-6 over Vegas Vipers. The most notable thing about this game might be the field that it was played on. The Vipers are playing their home games at Cashman Field in Vegas, which reminded most people on Twitter of a high school field (You can see the field here). The weather and field conditions made it tough to throw the ball -- both starting quarterbacks finished with under 100 yards passing -- but the Defenders ended up winning, because they didn't need to throw the ball. The Defenders piled up 229 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The most notable thing about this game might be the field that it was played on. The Vipers are playing their home games at Cashman Field in Vegas, which reminded most people on Twitter of a high school field (You can see the field here). The weather and field conditions made it tough to throw the ball -- both starting quarterbacks finished with under 100 yards passing -- but the Defenders ended up winning, because they didn't need to throw the ball. The Defenders piled up 229 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. San Antonio Brahmas 30-12 over Orlando Guardians. Former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch was benched for the second straight week and I'm starting to think that this XFL thing might not end up working out for him. Also, Guardians coach Terrell Buckley absolutely ripped his team during an in-game interview (You can see it here). Hopefully, NFL coaches start putting that kind of emotion in their in-game interviews. The Brahmas won because their QB (Jack Coan) threw three TD passes while their defense forced three turnovers.

Former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch was benched for the second straight week and I'm starting to think that this XFL thing might not end up working out for him. Also, Guardians coach Terrell Buckley absolutely ripped his team during an in-game interview (You can see it here). Hopefully, NFL coaches start putting that kind of emotion in their in-game interviews. The Brahmas won because their QB (Jack Coan) threw three TD passes while their defense forced three turnovers. Houston Roughnecks 23-14 over Arlington Renegades. The Renegades actually led this game 14-11 at halftime, but they got outscored 12-0 during an ugly second half where they simply couldn't move the ball. Actually, they had trouble moving the ball the entire game as they only totaled 125 yards of offense. Roughnecks QB Brandon Silvers threw two touchdown passes, which allowed Houston to overcome three lost fumbles. The Roughnecks defense had a huge day, recording five sacks and two interceptions.

Although I watched parts of each game, Bryan DeArdo watched every minute of all four XFL games and you can read his highlights from the weekend by clicking here.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Jalen Ramsey trade looking likely

It was a busy weekend in the NFL and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.