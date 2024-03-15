The Chicago Bears are acquiring wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Allen missed four games in 2023 but still managed 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and 7 touchdowns. The former third-round pick out of California is known as a route technician and a sure-handed professional.

Allen will turn 32 years old the day that Chicago will presumably draft its franchise quarterback: USC's Caleb Williams.

Los Angeles has been working to become salary cap compliant this week by re-structuring contracts of pass rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, as well as releasing wide receiver Mike Williams and now trading Allen. Tight end Gerald Everett also signed elsewhere in free agency. The team's lead returning receiver is now Josh Palmer, who managed 38 receptions for 581 yards and 2 touchdowns last season. First-round selection Quentin Johnston contributed 38 receptions for 431 yards and 2 touchdowns a year ago.