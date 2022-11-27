Trevor Siemian is starting at quarterback for the Chicago Bears this Sunday, despite suffering an oblique injury in warmups. The team announced earlier in the afternoon that Nathan Peterman would start against the New York Jets for the injured Siemian -- who was set to fill in for the injured Justin Fields -- but when the Bears offense trotted out on the field, it was Siemian at quarterback.

It remains to be seen if Siemian is feeling well enough to finish the matchup. Peterman last threw a pass for the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 29, 2020, where he went 3 of 5 for 25 yards in a blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Pittsburgh product was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 10 career games, he's completed 52.6 percent of his passes for 573 yards, three touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

A lot will be asked of Chicago's quarterbacks in rainy weather against one of the most stout defenses in the NFL. New York has PFF's fourth-best pass rush grade and the fifth-best run defense grade in the NFL this season.

The Jets also underwent a quarterback change this week, as head coach Robert Saleh made the decision to bench former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson following a dreadful outing against the New England Patriots. Mike White will be the Jets starting quarterback Sunday.