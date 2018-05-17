Bears' Trey Burton compares 'special' Mitchell Trubisky to Carson Wentz

When former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton signed a lucrative contract to join the Chicago Bears as a free agent this offseason, he did so knowing he'd be leaving maybe the NFL's top young quarterback in Carson Wentz.

A couple months into his tenure with the Bears, however, Burton thinks he's found a quarterback who could rival Wentz.

That's what he told NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Thursday, heaping praise on second-year signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky.

"Yeah, he's special," said Burton, who caught a career-high five touchdowns for the Super Bowl champion Eagles in 2017. "He fits right in the category with Carson in the way he prepares, his physical attributes on the field, his athleticism."

The new Bears tight end, just one of several big-money additions to Chicago's offense entering 2018, admitted that Trubisky still has to prove himself in his first full season as a starter. But he also said he's "extremely impressed" and "definitely" has "no doubt about his ability and what he's able to do."

Drafted second overall just like Wentz, the Eagles' 2017 MVP candidate, was a year before him, Trubisky opened his rookie season on the bench behind Mike Glennon but started the team's final 12 games, throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 196 yards.