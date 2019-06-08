Bears unveil new 'classic' uniforms for 2019, with a throwback look that will include rare striped helmets
The Bears will wear the classic look twice during the '19 season
The Chicago Bears unveiled Friday their 1936 throwback uniforms, which they will wear twice during the 2019 season.
"Our classic uniform in our centennial season was a one-hit wonder in 1936," said Bears chairman George H. McCaskey. "Bronko Nagurski and his teammates wore these on their way to a 9-3 record. We can only imagine what the fans' reaction was to the uniform way back when. We hope today's fans like it; they'll certainly be talking about it."
The Bears are celebrating their 100th season, and perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of these throwbacks are the helmets, which are navy with three orange stripes.
"The helmet is cool," said cornerback Kyle Fuller. "I definitely wasn't expecting it. I didn't know what to expect. But to see that I think it added a little bit of pop to it."
(Also worth mentioning: Those socks.)
McCaskey conceded that it was difficult to settle on a unique throwback uniform because the organization has made so few changes over the last century. Which brings us to 1936.
"This one really stood out because it was for only one year," McCaskey said. "We thought it would be a great idea to bring it back and see if our fans like it. For that time, you think of uniforms being pretty drab, but this was a pretty dramatic statement, especially those socks. I love the socks. The socks make the uniform, in my opinion."
As of Saturday morning 24 percent of respondents to a Twitter poll described the socks as their "favorite detail" about the throwbacks. The helmet got 33 percent of the vote while the jersey led the way with 39 percent. "Other" got the final four percent.
Incidentally, the '36 Bears didn't make the playoffs but the team was in the middle of a 15-year stretch in which they never had a losing season and racked up five championships.
The 2019 Bears will don the classic look on Sept. 29 against the Vikings and Dec. 5 against the Cowboys.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cam Newton to throw at minicamp
After battling a shoulder injury, the Panthers shut down Newton for the final two games of...
-
Jets hire Joe Douglas as GM
The Jets new general manager has ties to coach Adam Gase
-
Packers reveal plans to honor Starr
The Packers will be honoring Bart Starr in 2019
-
Texans fire GM within 18 months of hire
The Texans are back in the market for a general manager to work with coach Bill O'Brien
-
New details on Gurley knee injury emerge
There's a new twist in the story of Todd Gurley's knee
-
How Wentz deal affects Prescott, Goff
Carson Wentz's new contract will have a ripple effect on the market