Bears unveil statues honoring Walter Payton and George Halas outside Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears are honoring two legends in the best way possible. Hall of Famers Walter Payton and team founder/former coach George "Papa Bear" Halas are now forever represented at Soldier Field with bronze statues. Created by sculptor Chad Fischer, they both stand at an impressive 12 feet and weigh 3,000 pounds.

The statues will greet fans heading into the south entrance of the stadium and were unveiled to be ready by the start of the 100th NFL season on Thursday, when the Bears host the Green Bay Packers.

The Chicago Bears unveiled two 12-foot, 3,000-pound bronze statues of Hall of Famers Walter Payton and George Halas this morning outside Gate 0 at Soldier Field. pic.twitter.com/fKJf7zlWV5 — Ashlee Rezin Garcia (@Ashlee_Rezin) September 3, 2019

The statue of Halas was made to mimic him calling plays from the sideline, and includes his signature fedora, suit and tie look. Virginia Halas McCaskey, his oldest child and the principal owner of the Bears, said the family never imaged a statue of their dad would be on display at the stadium.

"We used to drive along the outer drive through the parks and see the statues in the park settings. It seemed like most of them were generals on horses, but we never dreamed that someday, our dad and a Chicago Bears player would be honored in the same way. We are very happy to be here," she said.

Halas was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the inaugural 1963 class after leading the Bears for 40 years. The statue is not the first time the Bears have honored the Chicago legend. The team has worn his initials GSH on their jersey sleeves since he died in 1983.

Payton's statue shows him in a running back stance, complete with his uniform and a football in his hand. His nickname "Sweetness" is below his name on the statue. Payton was with the Bears from 1975 to 1989 and held many NFL records when he retired in 1987. He entered the Hall of Fame and had his jersey number retired by the Bears in 1993.

The Super Bowl champion's family was there to help with the unveiling and said the honor would have meant so much to him.

"I know Walter would be humbled to have this honor bestowed upon him, just as Jarrett, Brittney and our entire family are," Connie Payton, Walter's widow said. "To say that I am enthusiastic about unveiling this statue to the city of Chicago is an understatement. What a proud moment for all of us and the city of Chicago. We're not just Chicago Bears fans, we're family."

The Payton family unveils the statue of Walter Payton outside Soldier Field. @cbschicago @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/1cHrVxlkIs — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) September 3, 2019

Payton's daughter Brittney was also there.

"He would be so proud of this moment and moved beyond words," she said. "We remember his humility, his work ethic and a smile that we know could light up a room."