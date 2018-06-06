Bears use J.R. Smith's NBA Finals blunder as teaching moment for clock management

Before Matt Nagy became the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, he worked under Andy Reid in Kansas City. Before joining the Chiefs, Nagy worked under Reid in Philadelphia. By now, after spending a decade on Reid's coaching staff before branching out on his own this offseason, Nagy appears to be all too aware of the clock-management issues that haunted those Chiefs and Eagles teams, and seems to be dedicated to preventing those issues from following him to Chicago.

Case in point: how Nagy's coaching staff responded to J.R. Smith's blunder during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and Warriors. In the final seconds of regulation, Smith passed up a potential game-winning shot in the paint to dribble out the clock, seemingly thinking that the Cavaliers were winning when the score was, in fact, tied. The Warriors would go on to win in overtime.

According to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (a Cavaliers fan), the Bears watched Smith's gaffe as a team and it was a used as a teaching moment for clock management.

Cavs fan Mitch Trubisky just told us @nflnetwork that the Bears watched JR Smith’s Game 1 brain cramp as a team as a teaching moment for clock management. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) June 6, 2018

"We actually watched that the next day as a team and tried to learn from the situation," Trubisky said, via NFL.com. "I was having a hard time watching it twice again, but it just goes to show you everyone gets caught up in the moment even if it's the biggest of lights. But you always have to know the situation, so take advantage of it."

There really isn't a football equivalent of what J.R. Smith did, though. In terms of the consequences, it's not nearly as devastating as the Seahawks' goal-line interception at the end of Super Bowl XLIX and it's certainly more devastating than the Eagles' near four-minute drill at the end of Super Bowl XXXIX. It'd be like if a team thought they were winning at the end of the Super Bowl and decided to kneel on the final play instead of attempting a game-winning field goal. To my knowledge, that has yet to happen in the NFL.

It happened in the NBA, however.

As for Nagy, he shouldn't take blame for the Eagles and Chiefs' clock-management woes. That trait appears to be Reid's -- not his assistants' -- fatal flaw. And hey, maybe Nagy learned something after observing Reid's clock-management issues from up close.

It'll help that Nagy is set to coach an offense that is suddenly equipped with the necessary firepower to overcome late-game deficits and a defense that is more than capable of stopping a comeback. This offseason, the Bears' front office did well to surround Trubisky, who flashed plenty of promise in his rookie season, with weapons like Allen Robinson, Trey Burton, Taylor Gabriel, and Anthony Miller in addition to plugging the necessary holes on an already solid defense. Preventing late-game meltdowns is a heckuva lot harder when you're relying on unreliable players in crucial moments.

Just ask LeBron James.