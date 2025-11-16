NFC North rivals meet for the second time this season when the Chicago Bears visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Minnesota (4-5) got the upper hand in Week 1, winning 27-24 thanks to a 21-point fourth quarter. Chicago is 6-3, tied with the Detroit Lions for the best record in the division entering Week 11.

Kickoff from US Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The Vikings are 2.5-point favorites, according to the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds. The over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Bears vs. Vikings picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Sunday, Nov. 16

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Bears vs. Vikings betting preview

Odds: Vikings -2.5, over/under 47.5

Both teams have leaned Over in their results this year, with five of Chicago's nine games going Over the total, while a whopping seven Minnesota games have finished Over. The Bears are also 5-4 against the spread while Minnesota is 4-5 both straight up and against the spread in 2025.

Bears vs. Vikings SGP

Under 47.5 (-110, DraftKings )

Bears ML (+150, DraftKings)

Rome Odunze anytime touchdown scorer (+135, DraftKings)

Final odds: +1022 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $1,022)

Model's Bears vs. Vikings score prediction, picks

The Vikings won this matchup in Week 1 and are at home this week, but the model likes the underdog Bears here. Chicago wins in 49% of simulations at plus money, returning value at these odds. The model also expects a lower-scoring affair, with the Under hitting in 60% of simulations.

Vikings vs. Bears score prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 22

