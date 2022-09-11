The Chicago Bears host the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL Week 1 game between teams trending in different directions. The Bears, led by first-year head coach Matt Eberflus and second-year quarterback Justin Fields, are in rebuilding mode and looking to rejoin the elite teams of the NFC. The 49ers, led by head coach Kyle Shanahan, are looking to take the next step and build off their trip to the NFC Championship Game last year. Trey Lance will be making his first career Week 1 start for the Niners after filling in for Jimmy Garoppolo in three games as a rookie in 2021. The Bears lead the all time series 35-32-1.

San Francisco is favored by 6.5 points in the latest 49ers vs. Bears odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 40.

Bears vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -6.5

Bears vs. 49ers over/under: 40 points

Why the Bears can cover

The Bears have high hopes for Fields, who flashed glimpses of having high-level NFL starter ability as a rookie in 2021. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney emerged as the Bears top target a year ago, and has Pro Bowl potential on the outside.

Roquan Smith ended his holdout and returned to the team in time for the regular season. The two-time All-Pro is one of the best linebackers in the league, and his presence instantly elevates the Chicago defense. Defensive end Robert Quinn is coming off a stellar 2021 campaign where he tallied 18.5 sacks.

Why the 49ers can cover

Expectations are sky-high for the 49ers in 2022 after coming up just short in the NFC Championship Game last season. San Francisco is hoping Lance will elevate its offense to the next level this year. The former North Dakota State standout is raw, but possesses a rare combination of athleticism and arm strength.

On the defensive side of the ball, Nick Bosa is fully healthy and primed to have a massively productive season in 2022. He will be joined in the 49ers' front seven by perennial Pro Bowl candidates Fred Warner and Arik Armstead.

