The Chicago Bears look to win their first game for interim coach Thomas Brown as they travel west to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Chicago (4-8) has lost six straight games and fired coach Matt Eberflus following a 23-20 Thanksgiving Day loss in Detroit. San Francisco (5-7) has lost three straight games, including a 35-10 blowout to Buffalo in a snowstorm last Sunday night. The Bears won the last meeting on opening day 2022, a 19-10 home victory. Chicago is 7-4-1 against the spread, while San Francisco is 4-8 ATS in 2024. Receiver DJ Moore (quad) and running back D'Andre Swift (quad) are listed as questionable for Chicago.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 3-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Bears odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 44. San Francisco is a -168 money line favorite (risk $168 to win $100), while Chicago is a +142 underdog.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Niners vs. Bears:

49ers vs. Bears spread: 49ers -3

49ers vs. Bears over/under: 44 points

49ers vs. Bears money line: 49ers -168, Bears +142



Why the Bears can cover

Chicago nearly overcame a 16-0 halftime deficit against the NFC's best team on Thanksgiving Day, but made a mess of the final seconds of the game, with the clock running out instead of using their final timeout. Eberflus was let go and Brown, the interim offensive coordinator, was promoted to interim head coach. Under Brown's guidance the last three games, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has shown significant progress.

The 2024 No. 1 overall pick has thrown for a combined 827 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions since Shane Waldron was fired in mid-November. Williams has also combined for 142 yards rushing in those three contests. Chicago has lost three one possession games and very well could've gone 3-0 if not for unfortunate circumstances in each, all decided on the game's final play. If the Bears can elevate their play for the interim coach, Brown, an upset in northern California seems possible. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has surprisingly fallen out of NFC West contention and will need a minor miracle to make the postseason on the heels of an overtime loss in the Super Bowl last season. After 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey missed the team's first eight games due to injury, he was a shell of his former self in the four contests he appeared in this season. On Sunday night in Buffalo, McCaffrey sustained a leg injury and was placed on injured reserve, likely ending his season, along with the 49ers No. 2 running back, Jordan Mason.

Quarterback Brock Purdy will need to improve his recent play, having thrown for only 94 yards in his return from a one game absence last week. Despite San Francisco being without top wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk due to a knee injury, the 49ers have plenty of weapons in the passing game including wide receivers Jauan Jennings (50 receptions, 684 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Deebo Samuel (38-531-1), and tight end George Kittle (50-649-8). With their playoff hopes on life support, the 49ers will likely need to rely on their passing attack to generate offensive success this week and for the rest of the season. See which team to pick here.



The model has simulated Chicago vs. San Francisco 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time.

