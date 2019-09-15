Bears vs. Broncos: Live updates, highlights, game stats for Week 2 matchup

The Chicago Bears won the NFC North in 2018, but after losing at home to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, they will have to do something very few teams have accomplished since 2000 -- defeating the Broncos in Denver in the first two weeks of September. As my colleague R.J. White pointed out earlier this week, going back to 1975, the Broncos are 48-6 straight up at home in Weeks 1 and 2 (including 22-1 since 2000).

The Broncos are looking for a bounceback game after losing to Oakland. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio came over from the Bears where he coordinated arguably the NFL's best defense in 2018. He enters Week 2 in a prime spot for a bounceback against the offense he practiced against every day last season.

