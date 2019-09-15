Bears vs. Broncos: Live updates, highlights, stats for Week 2 matchup

The Chicago Bears won the NFC North in 2018, but after losing at home to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, they will have to do something very few teams have accomplished since 2000 -- defeating the Broncos in Denver in the first two weeks of September. As my colleague R.J. White pointed out earlier this week, going back to 1975, the Broncos are 48-6 straight up at home in Weeks 1 and 2 (including 22-1 since 2000).

The game started how you would expect -- a defensive struggle. Joe Flacco looks a little more comfortable in the offense, but the big plays haven't been there for either quarterback just yet.

Here's how you can follow along with the action below.

How to watch

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Mile High Stadium (Denver)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.