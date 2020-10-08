Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Chicago

Current Records: Tampa Bay 3-1; Chicago 3-1

What to Know

The Chicago Bears may be playing at home again Thursday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. They will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Tampa Bay should still be feeling good after a win, while the Bears will be looking to right the ship.

Chicago came up short against the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday, falling 19-11. Chicago was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 93 yards in penalties. One thing working slightly against Chicago was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB David Montgomery, who rushed for 27 yards on ten carries.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-31 this past Sunday. Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady was slinging it as he passed for five TDs and 369 yards on 46 attempts. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 117.

The Bears are now 3-1 while the Buccaneers sit at 3-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Chicago enters the matchup with only three passing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. As for Tampa Bay, they rank second in the NFL when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 64.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Amazon Prime Video

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $200.00

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Buccaneers slightly, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chicago and Tampa Bay both have two wins in their last four games.