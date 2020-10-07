Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Chicago

Current Records: Tampa Bay 3-1; Chicago 3-1

What to Know

The Chicago Bears will stay at home another week and welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET Oct. 8 at Soldier Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Chicago was hampered by 93 penalty yards against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Bears came up short against Indianapolis, falling 19-11. One thing working slightly against Chicago was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB David Montgomery, who rushed for 27 yards on ten carries.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay picked up a 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady was slinging it as he passed for five TDs and 369 yards on 46 attempts. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 117.

Chicago is now 3-1 while the Buccaneers sit at 3-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bears come into the contest boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at three. As for Tampa Bay, they rank second in the NFL when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 64.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NFL Network

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Series History

Chicago and Tampa Bay both have two wins in their last four games.