An NFC quarterback showcase is set for NFL Week 9 as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (4-4) host Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears (4-3) on CBS and Paramount+. Murray and the Cardinals have been a surprise in the NFC West, winning two straight and claiming the top spot in the division. Meanwhile, the Bears are still looking for their first road win of the season and are eager to get back into the win column after being stunned by Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders their last time out. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ is 4:05 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Cardinals vs. Bears odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

How to watch Bears vs. Cardinals

Cardinals vs. Bears date: Sunday, Nov. 3

Cardinals vs. Bears time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs. Bears TV channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. Bears streaming: Paramount+

Week 9 NFL picks for Bears vs. Cardinals

For Cardinals vs. Bears, the model is backing Chicago to cover the spread. The Cardinals are showing significant improvements from last season and Murray is playing very competitive football. He will be tested in Week 9 against a Bears pass defense that is only allowing 199.0 average yards in the air.

Arizona's own passing defense ranks 26th in the NFL after allowing 235.6 average yards and 11 touchdowns over eight weeks. This could open the door for Williams to have a bounce-back performance after he struggled against Washington in Week 8.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

