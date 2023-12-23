The Arizona Cardinals look for consecutive road wins as they travel to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Arizona (3-11) fell at hope to San Francisco in Week 15, 45-29, but defeated Pittsburgh on the road the week before, 24-10. Chicago (5-9) blew a late lead and fell to the Browns, 20-17. Arizona won the most recent matchup between these teams, 33-22 in 2021. Both teams are 6-7-1 against the spread in 2023.

Kickoff from Soldier Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Chicago is a 4-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Cardinals odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 43.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Cardinals:

Bears vs. Cardinals picks:

Why the Cardinals can cover

Though he has thrown for one touchdown in each of his last four games, it's not as if Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is playing at an elite level since his return in November. In five games, Arizona's signal caller has accounted for only seven total touchdowns and has only topped 250 yards passing once. Last week against the 49ers, Murray threw for 211 yards on 26 of 39 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions. He added 49 yards on six rushing attempts in the team's lopsided loss.

If there's been a bright spot for Arizona, it has been the play of second year tight end, Trey McBride. With 10 receptions for 102 yards, McBride exceeded the century mark for the second time this season. He has seen at least nine targets in four of his last five games and should remain and key part of the Cardinals' passing attack going forward.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago's defense has vastly improved with the presence of defensive end Montez Sweat, who was acquired from the Commanders at the trade deadline. The Bears have totaled 15 sacks in their last five games, including six by Sweat. Chicago's defensive score against Cleveland was their second all season, but the unit has generated an impressive 14 turnovers combined in their last four games.

Quarterback Justin Fields wasn't sharp against a stingy Browns defense, completing only 19 of 40 passes for 166 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He added 30 yards rushing, which was the lowest ground output from Chicago's top QB in his last six games. Fields might be able to do more damage on the ground against the Cardinals, considering they rank second-to-last in rushing yards allowed (139.6).

