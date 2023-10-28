The Los Angeles Chargers will try to get their season back on track when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. After a 2-2 start to the season, the Chargers (2-4) have lost two in a row to the Cowboys and Chiefs. Los Angeles sits in third place in the AFC West standings, 3.5 games behind division-leading Kansas City. The Bears (2-5) are coming off arguably their best performance of the season, a 30-12 victory over the Raiders. Despite the win, Chicago still occupies the basement in the NFC North standings and will start rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent due to a thumb injury that has Justin Fields ruled out.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Chargers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Bears vs. Chargers spread: Los Angeles -8.5

Bears vs. Chargers over/under: 46.5 points

Bears vs. Chargers money line: Los Angeles -435, Chicago +336

LAC: Chargers rank eighth in passing offense (252.3 yards per game)

CHI: Bears are fifth in rushing offense (141.3 yards per game)

Why the Chargers can cover

Despite his struggles, Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert remains a prolific passer. The 25-year-old already has 15,681 passing yards in his career. That's the fourth most passing yards by a player in his first four seasons, trailing only Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Dak Prescott, and Herbert still has more than half-a-season remaining.

Why the Bears can cover

Receiver D.J. Moore is off to a hot start to the season. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Moore ranks fifth in the league in receiving yards (636). That total is the most receiving yards in Chicago's first seven games of a season since Brandon Marshall had 675 in 2012.

