The unlikely story of Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent hits Hollywood this week when the Chicago Bears square off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. The son of an arm wrestling legend, 28-time world champion Travis Bagent, the younger Bagent set the NCAA all-division record for career touchdown passes (159) while playing for Division II Shepherd University, but went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed with the Bears in May, made the team and won his first career start last week against Las Vegas. On Sunday Night Football, he can become just the second undrafted rookie quarterback to win his first two career starts since 1950, joining Devlin Hodges of the 2019 Steelers.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a nine-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Chargers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Chargers vs. Bears picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, the model has zeroed in on Chargers vs. Bears and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can see the model's picks only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Chargers:

Bears vs. Chargers spread: Los Angeles -9

Bears vs. Chargers over/under: 46 points

Bears vs. Chargers money line: Los Angeles -454, Chicago +346

LAC: Chargers rank eighth in passing offense (252.3 yards per game)

CHI: Bears are fifth in rushing offense (141.3 yards per game)

Bears vs. Chargers picks: See picks here

Bears vs. Chargers live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Chargers can cover

Receiver Keenan Allen has been his solid self to start the season. The 31-year-old has 46 receptions for 574 yards. The yardage total is the fifth most receiving yards in the first six games of a season in Chargers history. Prior to last week, he had at least five receptions or a touchdown in every game dating back to Week 2 of last season.

In addition, L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert has a strong matchup going up against Chicago's pass defense. The Bears have allowed quarterbacks a 98.2 rating this season, which ranks 26th in the league. The defense also is allowing quarterbacks to complete 68.5% of their passes, which is 25th in the NFL. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bears can cover

Receiver D.J. Moore is off to a hot start to the season. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Moore ranks fifth in the league in receiving yards (636). That total is the most receiving yards in Chicago's first seven games of a season since Brandon Marshall had 675 in 2012.

In addition, the Bears face a Los Angeles offense that has gone cold. After averaging 28.7 points a game in their first three games, the Chargers have averaged 19.3 points in their last three. They've had consecutive games with 17 points or fewer for the first time since 2020. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bears vs. Chargers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, predicting 54 total points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's NFL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Chargers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Bears spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.