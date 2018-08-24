Bears vs. Chiefs odds: NFL preseason Week 3 picks from proven expert who was undefeated in the postseason
Josh Nagel also hit on 70 percent of his NFL spread picks last season
Two emerging second-year quarterbacks will anchor the storyline Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2018 NFL preseason. The Bears are two-point favorites for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff and the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Bears vs. Chiefs picks, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say. A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel hit 70 percent of his NFL spread picks last season, highlighted by an undefeated mark in the postseason. Anyone who has followed him is up big.
Moreover, he also has been on point in the preseason. Nagel picked the Bears to cover against the Ravens in the Hall of Fame Game and went 2-1 in selections for SportsLine members last week. Now, he has scoured every aspect of this matchup and released a confident spread pick for Bears-Chiefs, which he's only sharing over at SportsLine.
Both clubs are looking to take a step forward this year behind young signal-callers they are hoping will become franchise cornerstones. Chicago traded up to draft Mitchell Trubisky No. 2 overall last year, while the Chiefs did the same to grab Patrick Mahomes at No. 10.
Kansas City moved on from veteran Alex Smith to make room for Mahomes as the starter, while Chicago brought in offense-minded coach Matt Nagy to help develop Trubisky.
Nagy spent years as an understudy to Chiefs coach Andy Reid before landing his first head coaching job with the Bears. He also has former Kansas City quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray on the Chicago roster.
Both starting quarterbacks are expected to see extensive playing time, as Week 3 of the preseason is historically when first-stringers see the most snaps. Trubisky went 9-of-14 for 90 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Chicago's 24-23 win over Denver in Week 2. Daniel came in and threw two second-half touchdowns to lead the Bears back from a 13-point deficit.
Meanwhile, Mahomes made an impression with his performance in Kansas City's 28-14 win over the Falcons in Atlanta. He finished 8-of-12 for 138 yards with an interception and another pass that should have been picked off. But his one touchdown throw was among the highlights of the preseason thus far, as he hit Tyreek Hill with a pass that traveled 70 yards in the air.
So which team will cover the spread? Nagel has delved into this matchup and discovered the key x-factor that will determine the outcome. He has released a strong spread selection, which he's only sharing over at SportsLine.
Who wins Chiefs-Bears? And what critical factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard?
