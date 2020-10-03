Welcome to the Nick Foles era in Chicago. After coming in following the benching of Mitch Trubisky in Week 3, the Bears were quick to name Foles their starter going forward, beginning in Week 4 when his club hosts Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts. Despite all the quarterback controversy, Chicago does find itself 3-0 entering this matchup. Meanwhile, Indy is a winner in its last two games after losing the opener in Jacksonville. The Bears are relatively healthy heading into this matchup, as are the Colts, who'll only be missing rookie receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (calf) and corner T.J. Carrie (hamstring) from the active roster for this game.

In this space, we'll be diving deep into all the betting angles for this Week 4 matchup, including the spread, Over/Under total, along with some of our best bets that we see on the board. All odds via William Hill Sportsbook on Friday.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Colts (-2.5) at Bears

This line has been pretty stable from start to finish. it opened up on Sunday night at Colts -2.5, saw an uptick to Colts -3 overnight, and then came back down a half-point on Tuesday. From there, it's held true.

The pick: Bears +2.5. According to the CBS Sports research team, 3-0 teams that are home underdogs or a pick 'em in their fourth game are 9-1 ATS and 7-3 SU since 1978. With that SU in mind, it may not be a bad move to throw something on Chicago's moneyline at +130. Nick Foles doesn't have the best ATS record (2-8 as a home underdog), but Philip Rivers isn't anything to write home about in this setting either. The veteran quarterback is 2-4 ATS as a road favorite since the start of last season, including a 0-1 ATS record this year. I'll gladly take the points here for a Bears team that should be reinvigorated with a new QB under center.

Over/Under 43

This total has gone on a bit of a ride this week. After opening at 44, it ticked up a full point to 45 by Monday morning and stood there until Wednesday. Then, it moved to 44.5 and thus began the dip. As the week came to a close, this total continued to dip all the way to 43 on Thursday.

The pick: Under 43. Both the Bears and Colts have defenses that rank inside the top six in DVOA and running backs (Jonathan Taylor and David Montgomery) who can log 20-plus carries on a given week, so this has the potential of being a very low-scoring game. The Under is also 5-1 in Chicago's previous six home games.

Best prop bets

Jimmy Graham anytime touchdown scorer +225. Nick Foles was able to connect with Graham on two of his three touchdown passes against Atlanta last week. Foles clearly likes throwing to tight ends when they get within scoring distance, so this seems like a great ticket to hold heading into this matchup.

Jimmy Graham total receptions: Over 2.5 (-150). If you're like me and think that Graham will be a bit more involved with Foles under center, you might as well hit the Over on his catches. He was targeted 10 times in Week 3.

Jonathan Taylor total rushing yards: Over 80.5 (-115). Chicago is allowing 119 yards on the ground per game through the first three weeks and the Colts have already shown confidence in the rookie to give him 20-plus carries. Wouldn't surprise me to see him rush well over this number and possibly hit the century mark for the second time this year.

Allen Robinson II total receptions: Over 5.5 (+105). I like getting plus money for a wildly talented receiver who is finally getting some stability under center. He may not have huge yardage totals, but the volume should continue to be there for Robinson, who is averaging over 10 targets per game in this Chicago offense.

David Montgomery total rushing yards: Over 61.5 (-115). While the Colts defense ranks No. 1 in the NFL in DVOA, it has struggled against the run and Chicago may lean on Montgomery a bit more as Foles settles in. The second-year back has also hit the Over on this total in two of his three games this season.