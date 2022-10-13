Who's Playing

Washington @ Chicago

Current Records: Washington 1-4; Chicago 2-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Chicago Bears are heading back home. They will take on the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Soldier Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Bears came up short against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, falling 29-22. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of QB Justin Fields, who passed for one TD and 208 yards on 21 attempts in addition to picking up 47 yards on the ground.

Special teams collected ten points for Chicago. K Cairo Santos delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 21-17 to the Tennessee Titans. Despite the defeat, Washington got a solid performance out of WR Dyami Brown, who caught two passes for two TDs and 105 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Brown's 75-yard TD reception up the middle in the second quarter.

Their defensive unit accumulated five sacks for a loss of 45 yards. Leading the way was DE Montez Sweat and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Sweat this year.

Chicago is now 2-3 while the Commanders sit at 1-4. The Bears are 1-1 after losses this season, Washington 0-3.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington have won two out of their last three games against Chicago.